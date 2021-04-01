Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams announces retirement

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball coach Roy Williams announced his retirement Thursday after 33 seasons as a Division I head coach.

Williams, 70, won three NCAA Tournament titles at North Carolina, his alma mater and finishes his career with 903 victories (third all-time). He advanced to the Final Four nine times and was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Before returning to North Carolina in 2003, Williams was the head coach at Kansas for 15 seasons. He is the only coach with 400 wins at two schools.

Prior to becoming the Jayhawks head coach in 1988, he spent 10 years on the Tar Heels bench as an assistant under the legendary Dean Smith, who was a mentor to Williams.

Over the course of his career, Williams coached 32 future NBA first-round draft picks and became the third coach ever to reach the men's NCAA Tournament on 30 occasions. His 79 wins in the "Big Dance" ranks second all-time, and his teams earned 13 No. 1 seeds.

North Carolina earned an 8-seed in the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament and lost in the first round, the only time that happened during his career.

UNC and Williams will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roy Williams retiring; North Carolina basketball coach won three tiles

Recommended Stories

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

  • UNC’s legendary head coach Roy Williams retiring

    Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

  • Arkansas locked in for highly competitive 2022 Maui MTE

    Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman holds a 45-19 record through two seasons. Arkansas Athletics The field has been set for the 2022 Maui Invitational and Arkansas is far from the only big name headlining the multi-team event.

  • Arrest made in Lumberton road rage killing of mom of 6

    A week after a Pennsylvania woman was gunned down in North Carolina while driving to the beach, the man suspected of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

  • RELEASE: Weber Announces the Addition of Transfer Mark Smith

    Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of transfer Mark Smith (Edwardsville, Ill./Edwardsville/Missouri) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Wednesday (March 31). A 6-foot-5, 220-pound shooting guard, Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted fall and winter sport student-athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under NCAA graduate transfer rules, he will be eligible to play for the Wildcats in the Fall 2021 after graduating from Missouri with an undergraduate degree in Sport Management.

  • DADGUM! Reaction to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

    He led the Tar Heels to three national titles during his 18 seasons in Chapel Hill.

  • Roy Williams spent his career in Dean Smith’s shadow, and now leaves a giant one of his own

    In two decades at UNC, Roy Williams lived up to the standards his mentor set.

  • Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

    What is it? Arsenal host Liverpool at Emirates in the Premier League. When is it? Saturday, April 3. What time is kick-off? 8pm. What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. What is the team news? TBC What are we saying? The future of the transfer market: swap deals, feeder clubs and reward for 'brains' Arsenal summer to-do list: A plan to keep Martin Odegaard and kicking out the troublemakers Liverpool summer to-do list: Lobbying for pay-per-view and planning for 'awful' Euro relegation Inside Story: The truth about why Wojciech Szczesny left Arsenal Comment: Mo Salah could be playing a transfer game with Real Madrid but Liverpool have nothing to fear What are the latest standings?

  • Russell Westbrook's Triple-double performances and Zion's name for himself | Dunk Bait

    LaJethro Jenkins is shocked by Westbrook. Seerat Sohi chats 1 on 1 with Zion Williamson. Finally the two debate on if the Nets with Blake Griffin are unstoppable.

  • Five bold predictions for the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four

    A look at five bold expectations for the three remaining games in the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.

  • UCLA's Johnny Juzang dreamed of something like this, but not this

    Johnny Juzang is the biggest piece in UCLA's run to the Final Four as the tournament's leading scorer.

  • Legendary North Carolina head coach Roy Williams retiring

    Roy Williams is third in college basketball history with 903 wins as a head coach.

  • Baylor vs Houston Final Four Bets, Odds

    Baylor and Houston face off in the 2021 Final Four. Baylor's first Final Four since 1984 and 1950 for Houston. Vaughn Dalzell shares his two bets. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

  • In AP survey, ADs raise worries about women's college sports

    To hear many of those in charge of Division I programs tell it, the state of play for women's sports could get worse, not better, under proposals that would put more money in the pockets of some college athletes. Via a new Associated Press survey of athletic directors, and in conversations with ADs and conference commissioners during March Madness, a picture emerged of concern for sports other than the two largest revenue-generators, football and men’s basketball. The AP asked 357 ADs a series of online questions shortly before various differences between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were put on full display over the past two weeks, drawing complaints from players and coaches, along with mea culpas from the NCAA.

  • Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341 million extension

    The Mets reportedly reached a deal with their superstar offseason trade acquisition in the final hours before his opening day deadline.

  • Maddison return gives Leicester pep in their step

    James Maddison will be back in Leicester's squad for Saturday's clash against Manchester City as Brendan Rodgers' men battle to secure a top-four finish.

  • Kyle Pitts Highlights: Gators TE was TD machine for Florida in 2020 | NFL Draft 2021 prospects

    See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.

  • Round 1 of Augusta National Women's Amateur concludes with 4 players under par

    The first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur wrapped up Thursday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • NHL roundup: Sabres rout Flyers, end run of futility at 18 games

    Steven Fogarty recorded his first NHL goal and added an assist and Brandon Montour scored two late short-handed goals as the Buffalo Sabres snapped their franchise-record, 18-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. After blowing a 3-0, third-period lead Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers, Buffalo had no such concerns this time, building a 4-1 lead after two periods and pulling away. The Sabres ended an 0-15-3 skid that began after a 4-1 win at New Jersey on Feb. 23.