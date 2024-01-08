North Carolina makes jump in Week 10 USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are hitting a groove as the calendar has flipped to 2024. The Tar Heels have won four straight games including going 2-0 last week with road wins at Pitt and Clemson.

With an 11-3 overall record and 3-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tar Heels are making a case for being the best team in the conference early on. And on Monday, they saw a jump in their ranking for the Week 1 USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

North Carolina moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the poll released Monday, their highest ranking of the season. They climbed back into the top 10 last week with just a win over Charleston Southern, and now two more wins including a ranked win over the Tigers have them even higher.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 — 2 Houston 14-0 762 +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 — 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 — 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 — 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +6 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 N/A 24 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

