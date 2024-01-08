North Carolina makes jump in Week 10 USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are hitting a groove as the calendar has flipped to 2024. The Tar Heels have won four straight games including going 2-0 last week with road wins at Pitt and Clemson.
With an 11-3 overall record and 3-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tar Heels are making a case for being the best team in the conference early on. And on Monday, they saw a jump in their ranking for the Week 1 USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.
North Carolina moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the poll released Monday, their highest ranking of the season. They climbed back into the top 10 last week with just a win over Charleston Southern, and now two more wins including a ranked win over the Tigers have them even higher.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788
—
2
Houston
14-0
762
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
—
5
11-3
661
—
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
—
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
Oklahoma
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
Wisconsin
11-3
341
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+6
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
N/A
24
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)
Others Receiving Votes
Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)