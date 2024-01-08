Advertisement

North Carolina makes jump in Week 10 USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are hitting a groove as the calendar has flipped to 2024. The Tar Heels have won four straight games including going 2-0 last week with road wins at Pitt and Clemson.

With an 11-3 overall record and 3-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tar Heels are making a case for being the best team in the conference early on. And on Monday, they saw a jump in their ranking for the Week 1 USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

North Carolina moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the poll released Monday, their highest ranking of the season. They climbed back into the top 10 last week with just a win over Charleston Southern, and now two more wins including a ranked win over the Tigers have them even higher.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

788

2

Houston

14-0

762

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

754

-1

4

UConn

13-2

685

5

Tennessee

11-3

661

6

Kentucky

11-2

628

7

North Carolina

11-3

592

+2

8

Arizona

12-3

556

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

490

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

455

-2

11

Duke

11-3

446

+2

12

Marquette

11-4

428

-5

13

Memphis

13-2

410

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

378

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

341

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

301

+8

17

BYU

12-2

251

-5

18

Colorado State

13-2

221

-4

19

San Diego State

13-2

198

+6

20

Creighton

11-4

147

+6

21

Gonzaga

11-4

146

+4

22

Clemson

11-3

133

-6

23

Utah State

14-1

77

N/A

24

Ole Miss

13-1

77

-4

25

Florida Atlantic

11-4

58

-8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

