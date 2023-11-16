North Carolina, Mack Brown deny retirement rumors

The North Carolina Tar Heels are prepping for their Week 12 matchup at Clemson and with the season winding down, rumors are swirling around college football coaches.

And Mack Brown was the subject of a rumor on Thursday.

CBS Sports Brandon Marcello reported that he had heard from industry sources that there could be a potential retirement from Mack Brown coming after this season. It didn’t take long for North Carolina and Brown to shoot down those rumors.

UNC team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe told Inside Carolina and Tar Heel Illustrated:

“It’s that time of year, so someone is going to start this rumor in the hopes of affecting our team and/or recruiting like they’ve done the past two years,” UNC team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said. “Mack is full steam ahead. In fact, he already has spring practice planned and is currently setting up recruiting visits for December. So no, he’s not retiring.”

The Tar Heels are 8-2 going into Saturday’s game against Clemson and ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff. The focus is on finishing the season strong and hoping to get to 10 wins.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire