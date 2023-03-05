North Carolina’s loss to Duke helps USC in a huge way

The bubble watch is on. One team that has been going up and down is the North Carolina Tar Heels, who entered the final week of the regular season squarely on the bubble.

The Tar Heels had won three in a row, including an upset of Virginia, but they fell to Duke on Saturday night in Chapel Hill to watch their bubble chances take a big hit … and help USC in the process. As such, Joe Lunardi moved them down a bit in his latest bracketology (h/t Zack Pearson of Tar Heels Wire).

“With the loss, UNC almost certainly has to win the ACC Tournament to get in. It’s not impossible, but it will require them to win four games in four days in Greensboro,” Pearson wrote.

“Following the game, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi dropped North Carolina from the first four out line at No. 70 to the next four out line.”

It’s simple for North Carolina at this point: It likely needs to win the ACC Tournament to get into the Big Dance. At minimum, UNC must make the ACC Tournament final. That means USC has one less team to worry about entering the Pac-12 Tournament, and the Trojans’ bubble hopes continue to be on the rise despite losing to Arizona on Thursday.

The Trojans kick off their Pac-12 Tournament run on Thursday, and we will continue to be on bubble watch until Selection Sunday.

More 1995 usc trojans!

After first PAC-10 win, 1995 USC Trojans remain No. 5 in AP Poll

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire