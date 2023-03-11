Trent Wilson talks recent Rutgers football visit, previews busy spring visits
Rutgers football hosted Maryland standout defensive lineman Trent Wilson this week.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl shared a lesson former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt taught him during their time in Knoxville.
Kansas assistant coach and acting head coach Norm Roberts commented on Bill Self on Thursday. Self will miss the Jayhawks’ game vs. West Virginia in KC.
UCLA student-athletes David Singleton and Tyger Campbell joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Matt Muehlebach and Don MacLean after the Bruins secured a spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas. Campbell ended with a career-high 28 points in UCLA's semifinals matchup against Oregon on Friday, March 10.
Panthers owner David Tepper said several years back in the final episode of his team’s turn on the now-defunct All or Nothing series on Amazon that the NFL is set up for every team to cluster around .500, and that the difference comes from having the right quarterback. “This league is set to be an [more]
Manon Fiorot wants to be the one to kill Erin Blanchfield's hype.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all. Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be [more]
D.J. Moore is the crown jewel of an NFL heist that could go down as an all-time fleecing. His inclusion was vital for more ways than one.
The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others. The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas. Floyd, 30, spent three seasons [more]
Purdue is the No. 1 seed, having won the league by three games, while Indiana is the No. 3 seed, securing the double bye with a win over Michigan.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
The Carolina Panthers are going to have the No. 1 overall pick, almost certain to be a quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts' options have shrunk.
It appears that in addressing the team's QB question, general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a lot, but at least a solution is in sight after four years of ambiguity and stop-gap choices.
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday, putting the 49ers quarterback on track to be ready to play in six months' time.
NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]
The Chiefs are attempting to keep talented restricted free-agent punter Tommy Townsend in the fold ... but there’s a catch.