North Carolina lands another offensive lineman out of transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program isn’t done adding players out of the transfer portal just yet. On Sunday, they added another player, landing a commitment from a fellow ACC program.

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich offered his verbal commitment to the program, becoming the fourth offensive lineman to do so in this transfer cycle. Leftwich is set to graduate from Georgia Tech this Spring and will enroll at UNC, with two years of eligibility left.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Leftwich entered the portal in early January and picked up offers right away including from UNC, Boston College, and Oregon State among others. After visits, he made his decision and picked the Tar Heels.

https://twitter.com/JakiahLeftwich/status/1754203191410057432

Leftwich reunites with his former head coach Geoff Collins as well teammate Nate McCollum and general manager Pat Suddes.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire