Is North Carolina about to land No. 1 recruit? And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing for a national title Monday night, and they could be on the verge of landing a commitment from a No. 1-ranked basketball recruit.

GG Jackson — a 6-foot-9 forward from Columbia, S.C. — is expected to make his college decision soon, and UNC landed three Crystal Ball picks Sunday, with one coming from top 247Sports analyst Travis Branham and two more picks from recruiting analysts who cover Duke, another of Jackson’s top finalists. Hometown South Carolina had been viewed as a possible favorite for Jackson until the recent departure of head coach Frank Martin, who has since been hired at UMass. Martin has extended a scholarship offer for Jackson to play for the Minutemen, but they are not expected to be a serious contender for his commitment.

Jackson, who is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class by Rivals.com and On3.com, could make a college decision in the next few days. He is also considering a possible move to the 2022 class. Kentucky has not been recruiting Jackson, who is weighing additional offers from Auburn, Georgetown and the G League.

