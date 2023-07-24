North Carolina, Kansas basketball set home-and-home series

It’s not often a pair of Blue Blood programs meet in the regular season in college basketball. But starting next season, we will get to see North Carolina and Kansas square off in a new home-and-home series.

The two programs announced the new series on Monday as North Carolina will host Kansas in the 2024-25 season while the Tar Heels will travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the 2025-26 season.

It will be North Carolina’s first trip to Lawrence since the 1960 season as the two teams rarely meet in the regular season. It will also be Kansas’ first trip ever to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

The programs are two of the most historic in all of college basketball, combining for 10 national championships,37 Final Fours and 247 NCAA Tournament wins.

Head coach Hubert Davis released this statement on the matchup via GoHeels:

“These two games should be exciting for players and coaches on both teams and a win for fans of college basketball,” says UNC head coach Hubert Davis. “It’s an opportunity for two great programs to play in each other’s home arenas, which are among the best and most historic in our game.”

Dates and times for the games will be officially announced at a later date.

