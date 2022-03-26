How Hubert Davis silenced critics and turned around North Carolina's season with love

PHILADELPHIA — The “Fire Hubert” furor peaked as the North Carolina Tar Heels rode through darkness on a chilly bus across their home state.

It was Jan. 23, wee hours of the morning. Roads were frozen, but message boards were alight. Hubert Davis, they said , was “in way over his head.”

They said much worse, too, as the Tar Heels and their first-year head coach sat in silence. They’d just lost at Wake Forest by 22, four days after losing at Miami by 28. They were 12-6, 4-3 in the ACC, NCAA tournament bubblers at best, and some zealous followers of this basketball blueblood had seen enough. Enough to believe that Davis, once beloved as a Carolina player and assistant coach, had been an ill-fated choice to succeed Roy Williams .

Two months later, he’s a Coach of the Year finalist and one victory away from a Final Four, so understandably, he’d rather not talk about any of this. Not about Wake, not about that night. ​​”That was a long time ago,” he said here Friday after a rousing Sweet 16 victory over UCLA .

But it’s relevant, because when the Tar Heel bus arrived back in Chapel Hill that night in January, players didn’t bolt to bed. They stuck around the facility, and held a meeting.

The following day, they returned expecting a tongue-lashing. Instead, they got a message that defines Davis and defines the two months since. They got positivity and promises that their goals were still attainable.

“Guys, I love you,” Davis says he told them.

And even now, two months later, that love bleeds out of his eyes as he watches them flourish. It seeps into his voice as he speaks about their 15th win in 18 tries; about Caleb Love and his 30 points; about Brady Manek and the chance he took on Carolina as a grad transfer from Oklahoma.

Davis out-coached UCLA’s Mick Cronin Friday, but all he wanted to talk about afterwards were the players he’s mentored and empowered.

“I just really am not thinking about myself at all,” he said when asked about his own emotions. “I'm just really happy for them.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels against the UCLA Bruins during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Those players, though, are happy to talk about their leader, a 51-year-old former 3-point marksman who spent nine years on Williams’ staff, but until last April had never sat in the big chair.

“He did a tremendous job,” center Armando Bacot said after an NCAA tournament first-round blowout of Marquette.

And the inflection point, they all say, was that loss at Wake.

Davis had been as frustrated as they were. As they aired those frustrations in the players-only meeting, he charted a new course. “We can sit here, and whine and complain, and point fingers, and make excuses,” Davis said that night. “Or you can get back up and keep fighting – or start fighting.” They would recover for practice, and prepare for Virginia Tech. “There is,” Davis said, “no other option.”

But there were other options for his locker-room address that next day. Fiery tirades could have exacerbated gloom. His players need, in addition to strategic shifts and coaching, some hope. Davis delivered it.

“And I feel like that was a turning point in our season, seeing how positive he was,” senior forward Leaky Black said last week.

“We all had a mindset of turning this whole thing around,” sophomore guard R.J. Davis said.

The following day, they beat Virginia Tech, then ran off four straight. In February, they lost to Duke, then 11 days later to Pitt, and this time, there was no Mr. Nice Guy. There was film, 20 clips of 20 defensive mistakes.

“And then we went out and practiced,” Davis said. “And we had probably our best practice of the season.

“I really felt like that Pitt loss reminded us of the way that we felt on that bus ride coming back from Wake Forest,” he continued. “And that we didn't want to have that feeling again.”

Since, they’ve lost just once in five weeks. They spoiled Coach K’s Cameron Indoor Stadium farewell , and then Baylor’s title defense . Davis, needless to say, is no longer under fire. The message board zealots seem to think he’s figured things out.

And yet he, the captain of this accelerating ship, will go to almost comical lengths to deflect attention. He brought five players with him to Friday’s postgame news conference here in Philly. When there initially appeared to be only five chairs for six extremely large human beings, Davis leapt out of his seat, offered it to Black, and insisted on standing.

“No, coach, we good, we good, we good!” Davis said as he and Black squeezed into the same chair, one cheek apiece.

“Oh, no no no,” Davis responded. “No no no no no no no.” He crossed his arms. “I’m good.” He’d stand.

Later, with the chair dilemma solved, Davis settled in and explained why he so deeply cared for them — and why, by extension, he has been able to turn what looked like a lost season into an Elite Eight run, and perhaps more.

“The only thing that I've ever wanted is, I want them to experience and see the things that I've been able to experience here at North Carolina as a player. And, I've told them, definitively, and a number of times — that’s what I want from them.”

His voice wavered a bit. It was full, it seemed, of the most sincere emotion he’d felt all night. Among the many things he’d experienced at Carolina as a player under Dean Smith was a Final Four run in his third season.

Now, Bacot and Davis and Black, and Love and Manek and more, are one Sunday win over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s from replicating that experience in Davis’ first season as a head coach.

“Where I feel happiness and joy and I'm proud,” Davis said, “is that they're getting those memories. These are things that they're gonna be talking about for the rest of their life, and I get a front-row seat to be able to witness that.

“So, it's just not about me at all. Coaching is an act of service. It's about helping, and coaching, and teaching these kids on and off the court, and just trying to help them out.”