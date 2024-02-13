North Carolina holding a No. 2 seed in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to avoid a 0-2 week by holding off a late push by Miami on the road on Saturday. The game was a big one after they lost to Clemson on Tuesday at home.

A loss on Saturday would have doomed the Tar Heels as they hold just a one-game lead in the ACC. But a win is a win and they are looking to build on Saturday’s result Tuesday at Syracuse.

But heading into that game, where do the Tar Heels’ stand in Bracketology?

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his updated mock bracket on Monday and North Carolina is holding a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels were in this spot last week but have not moved up even with the 1-1 week. Instead, they were jumped by Marquette this week.

Purdue, UConn, Houston, and Arizona hold the No. 1 seeds while the Tar Heels, Marquette, Tennessee and Kansas hold the No. 2 seeds.

As for the ACC, they have four teams in the latest projections with Duke as a No. 4 seed, Virginia a No. 8 seed, and Clemson shooting all the way up to a No. 4 seed as well with their recent surge.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire