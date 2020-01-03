North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris tears ACL

The injury issues keep building for North Carolina this season.

Anthony Harris, a freshman point guard from Virginia, tore his ACL in a Dec. 30 win over Yale and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced on Friday. Harris had only played in five games this season, averaging 6.8 points, after returning from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2018 while a senior in high school.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”

North Carolina is currently playing without star point guard Cole Anthony, who is dealing with a meniscus injury.