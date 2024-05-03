North Carolina four-star offensive lineman is offered by USC

USC football has offered 2026 offensive lineman Leo Delaney, a MaxPreps Sophomore All-America prospect. Delaney also holds offers from Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Utah, Michigan, North Carolina State, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida. USC offensive line coach Josh Henson needs to step up his game in the recruiting realm, and this is an attempt to do precisely that as the Trojans try to fortify themselves for the rugged Big Ten Conference.

Delaney is the No. 76 player ranked nationally, the No. 3 offensive lineman in his class, and the No. 5 player in his home state of North Carolina.

The Providence Day School four-star performer from Charlotte had this to say about his recruitment so far:

“I don’t really have any schools completely sticking out for me in the process,” he said. “I’m still kind of just going around, seeing how everything falls together, seeing what I like, seeing what I don’t like. So nothing’s really sticking out for me yet, but I’ll probably know within a few months, top schools.”

Extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from USC!! Go Trojans!! pic.twitter.com/VtQjv8B1f9 — Leo Delaney (@LeoDelaney110) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire