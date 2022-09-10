North Carolina football final score vs. Georgia State: Updates, highlights from Atlanta

UNC football has already notched two wins and quarterback Drake Maye is the top passer in the country with 646 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Tar Heels (2-0) will take their powerful offense and not-so-much defense to Atlanta on Saturday to meet Georgia State (0-1) in the second half of a home-and-home series. UNC won 59-17 in Chapel Hill last year in the first meeting between the two programs.

Panthers coach Shawn Elliott played at Appalachian State, which gave UNC a fit last week before the Tar Heels escaped with a 63-61 win. He also served on the coaching staff for Mountaineers squads that captured three straight NCAA Division I Football Championships from 2005-07.

UNC football vs. Georgia State Live updates, score

PREGAME: Kickoff in Atlanta and it's 69 degrees with a slight drizzle. UNC's top receiver Josh Downs is still out with a lower-body injury.

First quarter

14:33: TOUCHDOWN! Kamari Morales scores on a 55-yard pass from Drake Maye on third and long. The Heels converted a fourth-and-inches on the drive. UNC 7, GSU 0

9:30: UNC's defense forces a punt on the Panthers' first possession.

7:50: UNC goes three-and-out, punts it back to Georgia State. Tar Heel Obi Egbuna gets a targeting penalty on a helmet-to-helmet hit on the punt and has to sit out the remainder of the game.

4:58: FIELD GOAL! GSU QB Darren Grainger misses an open receiver on third-and-9 for what would have been a TD, and the Panthers settle for a 45-yard field goal. UNC 7, GSU 3

2:54: UNC, backed up to its goal line after a good kickoff from GSU, goes three-and-out, but a 63-yard punt flips the field.

1:35: Georgia State punts and Cam'Ron Kelly returns it 17 yards to the UNC 45.

0:41: UNC gets a first down when review shows Gavin Blackwell got a foot down inbounds on a 12-yard pass to the sideline.

0:00: Fayetteville Pine Forest High product DJ Jones picks up another first down with a 12-yard run to put UNC on Georgia State's 21 to start the second quarter.

Second quarter

13:44: TOUCHDOWN! DJ Jones cuts outside to get free for a 7-yard touchdown run. Jones had six carries on the nine-play drive, picking up 31 yards rushing plus four more on a reception. UNC 14, GSU 3

12:10: GSU goes three-and-out and UNC gets the punt on its own 22-yard line.

8:58: TOUCHDOWN! Freshman Kobe Paysour makes a diving catch over the outside shoulder in the corner of the end zone on a 28-yard reception. On the previous play, the freshman caught a 19-yard pass and bounced off a hard hit to get the first down. UNC 21, GSU 3

8:58: Jamyest Williams runs it up the middle for 12 yards and a GSU first down.

6:49: Grainger decides to run and gets into the red zone with a 9-yard carry.

5:32: TOUCHDOWN! Chris Byrd makes his first career TD reception on a 6-yard play to complete an 11-play, 75 yard drive. UNC 21, GSU 10

4:31: UNC is forced to punt and Georgia State will start at its own 27.

4:25: UNC junior corner Tony Grimes breaks up a would-be TD pass on second down.

2:54: SACK! Virginia transfer Noah Taylor gets the third-down sack for UNC for a loss of 6 yards.

2:07: UNC starts its drive on its own 18 after the punt.

1:26: SACK! Maye is sacked by Jontrey Hunter on fourth-and-2 at the UNC 38 and GSU takes over on downs.

0:45: SACK! Kaimon Rucker gets to Grainger for a loss of 1 yard on third down.

0:16: BLOCKED FG! UNC's Myles Murphy blocks the 44-yard field-goal attempt of Michael Hayes.

HALFTIME: UNC 21, GSU 10

Third quarter

13:27: TOUCHDOWN! Grainger completes a 49-yard pass to Robert Lewis on the first drive after halftime. UNC 21, GSU 17

13:21: INTERCEPTION! Maye throws his first pick of the season as Jacorey Crawford gets the pick at the Georgia State 43.

10:19: FIELD GOAL! Georgia State is on a 10-0 run. Hayes hits a 45-yard field goal to cut the Panthers' deficit to one point. UNC 21, GSU 20

9:07: TURNOVER! GSU's Antavious "Hit Stick" Lane knocks the ball loose from Kobe Paysour and the Panthers recover on their own 26.

7:40: GSU goes three-and-out and the punt goes to the UNC 25.

5:38: UNC can't mount a drive but Ben Kiernan's punt goes 71 yards to the GSU 2-yard line.

2:52: GSU is driving. Grainger's 14-yard run gives the Panthers a first down at the UNC 28. Georgia State already has more than 200 yards rushing today.

2:04: TOUCHDOWN! Grainger finds Lewis for the receiver's second TD on a 29-yard catch and the Panthers take the lead with a 98-yard, 10-play drive. Grainger then finds Thrash for the conversion to give GSU 25 unanswered points. GSU 28, UNC 21

0:33: TOUCHDOWN! Freshman Omarion Hampton hits the gap and accelerates for a 58-yard touchdown run. UNC 28, GSU 28

Fourth quarter

13:06: UNC gets the ball back on its own 8-yard line after the punt.

11:58: The Tar Heels go all the way to GSU's 22-yard line on three plays — runs of 12 and 11 yards by Hampton and then a 47-yard pass to John Copenhaver.

10:42: TOUCHDOWN! A five-play, 92-yard drive is capped by Hampton's 2-yard plunge into the end zone. UNC 35, GSU 28

8:44: UNC gets a big stop on third down and the ensuing punt goes into the end zone.

7:40: UNC punts to GSU 28 after failing to get first down.

6:04: Tar Heels get a stop and get the ball back after the fair catch of a punt on the UNC 21.

5:29: TURNOVER! Georgia State forces and recovers a DJ Jones fumble in its own territory.

3:51: UNC gets the ball back at its own 16 after forcing a punt.

Final: UNC 35, GSU 28

