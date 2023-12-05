How North Carolina football commit Crews Law became CPA’s first Mr. Football winner since 2014

Among all of Christ Presbyterian Academy's football accomplishments in recent years, the Lions hadn’t driven a Mr. Football trophy back to school in some time.

CPA coach Ingle Martin thought he had a shoo-in candidate this season with senior linebacker and running back Crews Law. Martin was proactive in pushing Law’s name out there. To Martin, it was almost a no-brainer decision.

“I told anyone who would listen,” Martin said. “I think he’s been the best player on the field in every game we’ve played, and we’ve played some really good teams. Crews affected the game on both sides. He was fast enough to beat you in the run game and good enough on defense to make you plan around him.”

Law captured the Division II-AA Mr. Football award on Tuesday, becoming CPA’s first to hold the trophy since Parker Howell won Class AA Lineman of the Year in 2014. The Lions have had good finalists since then — Langston Patterson, Noah Henderson and Zack Weatherly — but all came up short.

“It feels good bringing that back to CPA, just putting our name on it. That’s the place (CPA) that put me here. I’m not sitting here without that school,” said the 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior, who is committed to North Carolina. “Being able to get this back to them is pretty special.”

Law helped bring a state championship back to CPA, too, after the Lions lost in the past two DII-AA finals. He rushed for 121 yards, one touchdown and made 5.5 tackles in last week's 35-13 win over Boyd-Buchanan in the championship.

Law rushed for 460 yards and 14 touchdowns on 52 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per touch this season. He made 90 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on defense. Those numbers include the postseason. The Mr. Football voting only takes into account regular-season performance.

He will join older brother Cade at UNC next year. Cade played at CPA from 2018-21.

“He sent me a text right after and told me how proud he is,” Crews Law said. “It’s pretty special when you have a brother who’s like your best friend.”

Law has had above-average size since junior high. But his brother made sure he got even bigger, educating him about the nutritional side of adding bulk, coupled with lifting weights. Law’s body took off when his parents got him working with a nutritionist.

The end result was an imposing two-way player who contributed heavily since his sophomore season.

“His biggest jump was last year to this year,” Martin said. “A lot of it was in his leadership. As soon as he realized the potential he had as a leader and the way he could lead, I think it unlocked him. He played more free.”

