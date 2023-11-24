North Carolina flexes muscle in third place win over Razorbacks

The Battle 4 Atlantis third place game was competitive for the first 30 minutes, but North Carolina’s length and experience led it to a comfortable win in the final 10 minutes.

Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels ended up with a 87-72 victory, sending Arkansas home in fourth place and now nursing a two-game losing streak that could easily turn into three with Duke coming to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night.

Tramon Mark did his part, scoring 34 points on 13 of 17 shooting, but didn’t get enough help in the scoring column from his teammates. He went down with an injury late in the contest and was taken off in a stretcher.

The Razorbacks (4-3) got very little from Trevon Brazile or Davonte Davis, as the pair started and played combined 42 minutes and didn’t score a point, while committing four turnovers and six fouls.

Arkansas led 38-35 at intermission. Mark had 20 first half points, and Layden Blocker had a steal and dunk at the other end to finish at the halftime horn.

Jeremiah Davenport had nine points in just 25 minutes of action, along with a steal.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire