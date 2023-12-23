How has North Carolina fared in its past 10 Bowl Games?

A 6-0 start by the UNC football team had Chapel Hill buzzing like the midst of March Madness.

Outside of an almost slip-up to App State, Carolina won most of those games with ease. Drake Maye stayed in contention for the Heisman Trophy, while Tar Heel fans learned about the sudden superstardom of Omarion Hampton.

This was supposed to be the year UNC proved it belonged atop the ACC. It returned Maye, snatched wide receivers Devontez Walker and Nate McCollum from the transfer portal and returned its few defensive stars, including Cedric Gray and Kaimon Rucker.

Another epic collapse, which started with a loss to then-1-win UVA and ended with an embarrassment at N.C. State in the regular-season finale, crushed all hopes of an ACC Championship.

Despite this troubling trend of late-season collapses, Carolina continues to find ways to make bowl games. UNC isn’t very good in these games, compiling just a 3-7 record in its last 10 appearances, but it’s made a bowl game in all but two years since 2013.

The Tar Heels have a chance to pick up a rare bowl win on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET, as it takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. UNC last played in this bowl during 2021, when it lost to South Carolina.

Let’s take an extended look back in the Heel’s past 10 bowl appearances, starting with last year against Oregon.

2022 Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Holiday Bowl was the closest UNC bowl loss since 2016, as the boys in baby blue lost to Oregon by a 28-27 mark.

Carolina actually led by a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter, only for Bo Nix to throw the game-winning touchdown pass in the closing seconds.

The Ducks won this game on the ground, with running back Bucky Irving exploding for 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns. UNC running back Elijah Green, in contrast, only gained 50 yards.

2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) attempts to get through South Carolina Gamecocks defense during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Jg Mayobowl 123021 069

Syndication The Greenville News

Few things go together like the UNC football team and playing a bowl game in Charlotte.

It used to be the Meineke Car Care Bowl years back, then it was the Belk Bowl. Now, it’s the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

UNC will try for its first Duke’s win on Sunday, as it lost 38-21 to South Carolina in the 2021 edition. This bowl was Sam Howell’s last game in a Tar Heel uniform – he barely cracked 200 yards and threw one touchdown pass.

2021 Orange Bowl

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs past Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

UNC beat three ranked teams during the 2020-2021 COVID season, giving it good merit for an Orange Bowl appearance.

Carolina faced off against a 1-loss Texas A&M program that year, but lost 41-27 after – once again – leading heading into the fourth quarter.

Howell had a solid game for the Tar Heels, throwing for three touchdowns, but he was overshadowed by current Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane

2019 Military Bowl

Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels senior class hoists the Military Bowl trophy after defeating Temple Owls at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Since it started playing in bowls way back in 1947, the 2019 Military Bowl was Carolina’s largest margin of victory in a bowl game.

UNC dominated Temple, 55-13, thanks to a 3-touchdown and nearly 300-yard performance from Howell.

2016 Sun Bowl

Dec 30, 2016; El Paso, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jordon Brown (2) celebrates with quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal defense at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The 2016 Sun Bowl, which UNC lost 25-23 to Stanford in El Paso, Texas, was part of a troubling trend I’m sensing as I quickly recap these games.

Carolina clung to a 17-16 lead entering the fourth quarter, only for Mitch Trubisky to throw a pick-6 that gave Stanford the lead for good.

Despite Trubisky throwing touchdown passes to Ryan Switzer and Bug Howard, this game is best remembered for Cardinal defensive tackle Solomon Thomas’ game-changing performance. Thomas sacked Trubisky once, recorded five hurries and five tackles.

2015 Russell Athletic Bowl

Dec 29, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Baylor Bears running back Terence Williams (22) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of a football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Citrus Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl was one of the most embarrassing bowl losses in program history.

Carolina lost 49-38 to Baylor, a team that didn’t have a single quarterback healthy. The Bears took advantage of UNC’s soft run defense, scoring all seven of their touchdowns on the ground and racking up 645 rushing yards.

2014 Quick Lane Bowl

Dec 26, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Damien Washington (35) rushes in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Rutgers won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

UNC-Rutgers used to be a commonplace football matchup, with the two programs facing off five times between 2006 and 2014.

One of those matchups was the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl, which Carolina lost 40-21.

Tar Heel quarterback Marquise Williams threw for two touchdowns, but both were long after Rutgers built a 23-point lead.

2013 Belk Bowl

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Marquise Williams (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina defeated Cincinnati 39-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The 2013 Belk Bowl was one of Carolina’s more comfortable bowl victories, as it thumped Cincinnati 39-17.

UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer was named MVP of this bowl game, returning a second-quarter punt 86 yards to the end zone. T.J. Logan also ran one back in the opening quarter,

2011 Independence Bowl

Dec 26, 2011; Shreveport, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dwight Jones (83) advances the ball for extra yardage during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Independence Stadium. Missouri won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels just couldn’t keep up with a hot start from Missouri’s offense in the 2011 Independence Bowl, with the Tigers scoring 31 first-half points in a 41-21 victory.

Anyone remember Bryn Renner? UNC’s quarterback tossed three touchdown passes in the game – one to Dwight Jones (pictured above), another to Jheranie Boyd and a third to Erik Highsmith.

2010 Music City Bowl

Dec 30, 2010; Nashville, TN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Erik Highsmith (88) celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Music City Bowl at LP Field. The Tar Heels beat the Volunteers 30-27. Mandatory credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

UNC’s 30-27 victory over Tennessee – in the 2010 Music City Bowl – was extra sweet.

Not only did Carolina escape with a Casey Barth field goal in overtime, but it won the game IN Tennessee – in front of a Volunteer-heavy crowd on the Nissan Stadium field in Nashville.

There was some controversy to this ending, with a UNC penalty resulting in a clock stoppage. This allowed Carolina’s field goal unit to set up comfortably now, with Barth kicking the game-winner.

