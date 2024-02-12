North Carolina falls in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Coming off an emotional win over Duke in early February, North Carolina had a letdown at home against Clemson last week. But they avoided a complete disaster by getting a big road win over Miami on Saturday.

The win meant UNC avoided losing three of their last four games and maintained a one-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As they open up the week with two more games, the Tar Heels will do so as the No. 5 team in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tar Heels fell two spots with the 1-1 week but still remained in the top 5 despite that. UConn stayed at No. 1 in the poll followed by No. 2 Purdue.

Houston jumped up two spots to No. 3 and Marquette moved up three spots to No. 4 before the Tar Heels round out the top 5.

The good news for the ACC is that Duke is up to No. 8 and Virginia has officially entered the poll at No. 24. Clemson did receive votes and was No. 29 in the poll, just on the outside looking in.

North Carolina returns to the court on Tuesday night for another tough road game at Syracuse. They will return home to face off against Virginia Tech on Saturday to round out the week.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire