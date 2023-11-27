North Carolina falls in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels weren’t able to capture the Battle 4 Atlantis title, going 2-1 with the lone loss coming in overtime to Villanova.

They did rebound in a positive way, beating Arkansas on Friday afternoon to close out the event. But with the one loss, the Tar Heels found themselves falling in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UNC fell three spots from No. 14 to No. 17 in the poll with the 2-1 record, receiving 567 points in the poll.

The Tar Heels No. 17 ranking is third-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they are behind No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Miami. The three are the only ACC teams in the AP Poll this week.

As for the schedule ahead, North Carolina will host No. 10 Tennessee in the Dean Dome on Wednesday night. The Volunteers are coming off a week in which they lost to Purdue and Kansas in the Maui Invitational.

UNC will also take on Florida State this Saturday and while the Seminoles are unranked, they did receive votes in the poll.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire