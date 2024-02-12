North Carolina falls four spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

North Carolina is coming off their second-straight 1-1 week after losing to Clemson before rebounding and beating Miami over the weekend.

The Tar Heels have the lead still in the Atlantic Coast Conference, holding a one-game edge on Virginia going into this week. With a road game at Syracuse on Tuesday before a home game on Saturday against Virginia Tech.

And when UNC opens up the week, they will do so as the No. 7 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. North Carolina fell four spots from No. 3 to No. 7 in the poll after the 1-1 week.

The Tar Heels were jumped by No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Marquette, and No. 5 Arizona in the poll, with No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue staying put in the top 5.

As for the ACC, Duke stayed at No. 9 while Virginia moved into the poll at No. 21. Clemson received 57 votes in the poll as they have put together a nice win streak over the past week or so.

