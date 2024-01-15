North Carolina draws high praise in John Fanta’s Top 25

Thanks to an active 6-game winning streak and several wins over quality opponents, the UNC men’s basketball team is among the country’s best.

Carolina showed it was a special team when it dominated Tennessee back in November, despite almost allowing a comeback. The Tar Heels’ three losses have all come to strong programs – Villanova, Kentucky and UConn – while their greatest wins also include ranked Oklahoma and Clemson programs.

Because of UNC’s early-season dominance, it’s sitting atop the ACC standings at 13-3 (5-0).

Carolina is also being recognized in several rankings, with the latest coming from Fox College Hoops reporter John Fanta.

The Tar Heels sit second in Fanta’s Top 25, just behind the UConn Huskies.

It's been quite the week in college basketball! So we have a new top 25 from @John_Fanta 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sz4uRNX1uL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

Sitting ahead of programs like Purdue and Kansas, both expected to make deep NCAA Tournament runs this season, is quite an accomplishment in itself. Since their loss to Kentucky, the Tar Heels have been the better team.

UNC has a favorable couple of games coming up, with Louisville on Wednesday and Boston College this coming Saturday. Those are both trap games, as the Tar Heels could easily overlook both opponents, but wins against both teams could vault them further up the rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire