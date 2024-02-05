North Carolina doesn’t move in Jerry Palm’s updated Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered last week as a No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology with games against Georgia Tech and Duke looming.

UNC split the week, losing in upset fashion to Georgia Tech and then taking down arch-rival Duke at home on Saturday. While the loss to the Yellow Jackets broke the Tar Heels unbeaten streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference, getting a win over Duke was big in terms of a Quad 1 game. It also helped boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

A few days after that win, Palm updated his mock bracket with the weekend complete. And he has the Tar Heels still as a No. 1 seed, sitting in that fourth spot.

UNC is joined by Purdue who is the overall top seed, followed by UConn and then Houston on that one line. Behind those teams are Marquette, Kansas, Tennessee and Arizona, all sitting on the two line going into this week.

While this is great news for North Carolina, there is still work to be done and they have to keep adding to their resume. There will be plenty of opportunities to do that the rest of the season and winning the ACC outright should help.

As for the ACC, there are four teams in the field per Palm. Duke is a No. 4 seed while Clemson is a No. 6 and Virginia is slotted as a No. 11 seed.

