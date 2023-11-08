North Carolina coaches visit top player in 2025 class

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially entered the race for the top overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class when they offered A.J. Dybantsa in late October.

Now, the Tar Heels are starting to ramp up the pursuit for Dybansta and recently checked in on him. Per Andrew Slater, North Carolina coaches watched Dybansta at the Prolific Tip-Off Classic at Napa Valley College over the weekend.

This is the first time UNC has watched the recruit since they offered him last month, showing their interest in the five-star recruit.

The small forward has a total of 16 offers in his recruitment and took a visit to USC back in October. He reportedly has interest in visiting Auburn and Washington as well.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybansta recently reclassified from the 2026 class down to the 2025 class and became the top overall recruit in that class. The small forward will continue to gain interest from several programs as his recruitment goes on and the hope is that UNC can get an official visit and make some strides in his recruitment.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire