North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed on court after vertigo spell in first half against Clemson

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports
North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed on the court at the end of the first half of their game against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. (Lance King/Getty Images)
North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed near the end of the first half of their game against Clemson on Saturday afternoon in South Carolina.

With just one minute left in the half, Williams collapsed to one knee in front of the Tar Heels’ bench. Play was stopped while assistant coaches and staff helped him up and off the court to the locker room. He received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd on his way off the floor.

The university later confirmed that Williams did have a vertigo spell. He did not come out with the team to start the second half. Assistant coach Steve Robinson took Williams’ place at the helm for the Tar Heels.


The 68-year-old coach has had trouble with benign positional vertigo spells in the past, most notably in the second half of their game against Boston College in 2016.

No. 5 North Carolina held a 39-35 lead against Clemson at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

