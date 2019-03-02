North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed on court after vertigo spell in first half against Clemson

North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed on the court at the end of the first half of their game against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. (Lance King/Getty Images)

North Carolina coach Roy Williams collapsed near the end of the first half of their game against Clemson on Saturday afternoon in South Carolina.

With just one minute left in the half, Williams collapsed to one knee in front of the Tar Heels’ bench. Play was stopped while assistant coaches and staff helped him up and off the court to the locker room. He received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd on his way off the floor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Scary to see Roy Williams go down in the first half. Hope he’s OK. Collapsed on the sideline and was helped back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/iX3GEZMvvF — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 2, 2019

Oh no. Roy Williams just went down at Clemson on a knee, helped off the court. Waves to crowd but clearly not well. He's had some of these episodes before — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 2, 2019

Scary moment in UNC's game as Roy Williams had to be helped off the court after dropping to one knee.



Williams has previously been diagnosed with vertigo. pic.twitter.com/xhukXcM8LK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2019

The university later confirmed that Williams did have a vertigo spell. He did not come out with the team to start the second half. Assistant coach Steve Robinson took Williams’ place at the helm for the Tar Heels.





Story continues

Coach Williams has had a vertigo attack. Unsure if he will return for the second half. — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 3, 2019

The 68-year-old coach has had trouble with benign positional vertigo spells in the past, most notably in the second half of their game against Boston College in 2016.

No. 5 North Carolina held a 39-35 lead against Clemson at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: