North Carolina Central uses Philly Special to build 7-point lead over Jackson State
North Carolina Central was doing its best to ruin Deion Sanders’ exit from Jackson State and the Tigers’ hopes for a perfect season.
The Eagles drove 73 yards over 11 plays in the fourth quarter to take the lead, 34-27.
Latrell Collier finished the drive with a 7-yard run. The Eagles borrowed from the Philadelphia Eagles with a “Philly Special” on the 2-point conversion and it worked.
Back and forth we go!@NCCU_Football finds the end zone to steal back the lead in the Cricket Celebration Bowl! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lmOjthJtD3
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022
PHILLY SPECIAL FROM THE EAGLES!@NCCUAthletics WR E.J. Hicks (@E_hicks6) finds QB @DaviusRichard for the 2nd time today @NCCUAthletics leads by 7 with less than 5 minutes to go #AChampionWillRise pic.twitter.com/bFUAVXiP3I
— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022