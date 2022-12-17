North Carolina Central uses Philly Special to build 7-point lead over Jackson State

Barry Werner
·1 min read

North Carolina Central was doing its best to ruin Deion Sanders’ exit from Jackson State and the Tigers’ hopes for a perfect season.

The Eagles drove 73 yards over 11 plays in the fourth quarter to take the lead, 34-27.

Latrell Collier finished the drive with a 7-yard run. The Eagles borrowed from the Philadelphia Eagles with a “Philly Special” on the 2-point conversion and it worked.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

