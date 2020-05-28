NC Central coach shares his terrifying police story with Raymond Felton after George Floyd's death

The death of George Floyd this week has sparked national outrage, causing plenty of prominent athletes and coaches to speak out after a video showing a white Minneapolis cop with his knee on Floyd’s neck while he cried out that he couldn’t breathe went viral. 

North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton is among them.

Moton, in a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday afternoon, shared a terrifying interaction he and Raymond Felton had with police officers in North Carolina in 2005.

Moton said the story was one he had kept quiet about for the past 15 years, due largely because Felton was preparing to enter the NBA draft and he didn’t want to hurt his draft stock or career at all.

But after Floyd’s death — which is currently being investigated by federal authorities as the national guard was called in on Thursday amid massive protests in the city — Moton said he felt compelled to speak out.

‘I notice a cop following me’

Moton and Felton — shortly after Felton had helped lead North Carolina to a national championship that season — were driving through his old neighborhood in his truck when he noticed that a police car was following him. Moton’s mom was on the phone with him at the time, too.

Moton said one of the police officers then recognized him, saying to his partner, “These are not dope boys.’ The initial officer then tried to apologize, but Moton wasn’t having it.

Felton was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Charlotte Bobcats. The 35-year-old last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018-19 season, and is currently a free agent.

Moton, who played at NC Central himself, was hired as an assistant there in 2007. He was promoted to the head job ahead of the 2010-11 season, and has compiled a 200-126 record in his decade leading the program whip reaching the NCAA tournament four times. They won the MEAC conference title this season, too, before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moton challenge to NCAA coaches

Moton ended his story with a public challenge to his fellow coaches throughout the NCAA. 

Head coach LeVelle Moton of the North Carolina Central Eagles reacts in the first half against the Texas Southern Tigers during the First Four of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2018 in Dayton, Ohio. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
