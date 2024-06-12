North Carolina boat lands blue marlin worth a potential $1.4 million but Big Rock leader remains on top

A North Carolina boat based in Beaufort landed a catch worth a potential $1.4 million, but there was no change atop the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament’s most lucrative division as fishing began Wednesday morning.

Game Time, a boat based in West Palm Beach, Florida, continued to lead tournament’s top division with a 516-pound blue marlin it caught on opening day Monday. The blue marlin division will pay out an estimated $1.8 million when the 66th annual tournament closes Saturday night in Morehead City, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, 47 blue marlin were caught, but only one made the leaderboard’s top three: Builder’s Choice, a boat based in Beaufort that caught a 431.8-pounder that is third behind Game Time and Release. Builder’s Choice is in line to win more than $1.47 million as the leader of the Super 20 Level VI category — boats must be entered in Levels I, II, III, IV and V to participate in the super category.

Also on Tuesday, Ava D — based in Morehead City — brought in a 46.2-pound dolphin that leads the Level VII category paying out an estimated $603,500.

Release, based in Hatteras Harbor, North Carolina, caught a 504-pounder on Monday that earned the crew $1.7 milllion as the tournament’s first blue marlin weighed in at more than 500 pounds.

On Wednesday morning, 218 of the tournament’s 302 registered boats were fishing.