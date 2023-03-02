North Carolina basketball vs. Duke: Score prediction for Blue Devils-Tar Heels rivalry

If North Carolina basketball is going to be an NCAA Tournament selection, the Tar Heels will need to bring their best in the regular-season finale against rival Duke.

UNC (19-11, 11-8 ACC) remains on the wrong side of the bubble ahead of its matchup against the Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels faltered down the stretch in Durham as Duke earned a 63-57 victory on Feb. 4 in Jon Scheyer’s first game as coach in the storied rivalry.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction ahead of Carolina’s latest game against Duke.

UNC, Duke 3-point shooting

Duke and UNC each shot under 40% at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but each squad has started to make strides from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels are 11-1 when they make at least eight 3-pointers, including a 10-0 mark when they knock down at least 34% of their shots from beyond the arc.

With a 31.1% shooting percentage from distance, which ranks 327th in the nation according to KenPom.com, UNC has struggled to consistently find success from long range. But the Tar Heels have double-digit 3s in back-to-back games, draining 24 of 51 three-point attempts (47%).

Duke, which ranks 240th in 3-point shooting percentage, was shooting 44% from beyond the arc in the three games before its 2-for-19 showing against NC State.

Dereck Lively II vs. Armando Bacot

The matchup between UNC’s Armando Bacot and Duke’s Dereck Lively II will likely be a deciding factor. Bacot, who is averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, had 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Blue Devils in February.

But Lively’s ability as a rim protector bothered the Tar Heels as the 7-foot-1 freshman picked up a season-high eight blocks and 14 rebounds. Lively has reached double figures as a scorer in two of the last three games.

Leaky Black to break record

Leaky Black is set to play his 153rd game as a Tar Heel, which breaks a tie with 2009 national champion Deon Thompson. UNC’s top defender is averaging a career high in points (7.4), rebounds (6.4) and steals (1.3) per game. He’s also shooting 33.8 percent from 3-point range, which leads the Tar Heels.

UNC vs. Duke score prediction

Duke 71, UNC 69: The Tar Heels are playing a lot better of late, but so are the Blue Devils. Since its controversial loss at Virginia, Duke has looked like a team capable of making some noise in the postseason. Despite their road struggles, the Blue Devils are finally healthy and have proved to be more consistent than UNC.

