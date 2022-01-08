North Carolina basketball snaps losing streak against Virginia, beats Cavs 74-58

North Carolina emphatically ended its seven game losing streak to Virginia with a 74-58 victory in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.

No one on the roster had ever beaten the Cavaliers, which UNC coach Hubert Davis reminded his team of repeatedly during their preparation for the game. The Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) took note, leading the Wahoos (9-6, 3-2) for all but 16 seconds of the game.

UNC was without starting forward Dawson Garcia for a second straight game after he suffered a concussion in the win over Boston College last Sunday. Sophomore guard Kerwin Walton also missed a second game while isolated in COVID-19 protocol.

But forward Justin McKoy returned after missing the last two games, to face his former team. McKoy made just his second 3-pointer of the season and played eight minutes in his return.

Here’s what we learned from the Heels’ win:

Big men shining

Brady Manek and Armando Bacot powered Carolina early and often. They combined to score the first 15 points of the game for the Heels. Bacot, a Richmond, Virginia native, recorded new career-highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds. Manek had five 3-pointers en route to 19 points against the Cavaliers.

The duo played more than 30 minutes, respectively, for the second straight game with Garcia out.

Four out vs Pack line defense

The biggest difference in Carolina on Saturday versus their losing streak to the Cavaliers came in Davis’ offensive approach. The Heels four-out, one-in structure opened up the lane against Virginia’s pack line defense, which had previously clogged the lane and made scoring in the paint difficult.

The style and personnel of this UNC team made defending it a lot more challenging for the Hoos. The Heels largely handled the UVA double teams without many hiccups, mainly because of the spacing allowed them to see it coming and to better pass out of it.

It also helped Carolina that it made 11 3-pointers to keep UVA from being able to sag in on Bacot in the post.

During its losing streak to UVA, Carolina had not scored more than 65 points and had four of those losses when it didn’t break 50.

Good Love

Sophomore guard Caleb Love played a game that’s the blueprint for how Carolina needs him to perform. Love has shown flashes of how good he can be defensively throughout this season. He entered the game leading the team in steals. And when he’s focused like he showed against Virginia, he can be a game-changer. Love had two first half steals that both led to transition baskets.

After Wednesday’s road loss to Notre Dame, Love admitted forcing shots late in the game. But on Saturday, he looked in control while racking up five assists to just one turnover.

Love finished with 16 points and tied his career-high with four 3-pointers.