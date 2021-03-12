North Carolina A&T withdraws from MEAC tournament after positive COVID-19 test

North Carolina A&T, the top seed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, withdrew from its conference tournament on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the conference announced.

The Aggies were set to play their first conference tournament game on Friday, after earning a bye to the semifinals.

“Obviously we are tremendously disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans for North Carolina A&T State,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a statement. “They worked extremely hard to get to where they are and to have to end [the season] this way is extremely unfortunate. But that’s the world we live in today and hopefully, we will have no other positives moving forward for the basketball tournament.”

North Carolina A&T finished the season with an 11-10 overall record, but went 7-1 in conference play. They were going to play the winner of the Norfolk State-North Carolina Central on Friday in the semifinals. Whoever wins that quarterfinal matchup will now advance straight to the MEAC championship game.

Duke withdraws from ACC tournament

North Carolina A&T is the second program forced to withdraw from a conference tournament due to a positive coronavirus test on Thursday.

Duke had to pull out of the ACC tournament after a positive test within the Blue Devils’ program.

Duke beat Louisville in the ACC tournament’s second round on Wednesday night, and likely needed another win Thursday — they were set to take on second-seeded Florida State — in order to sneak into the NCAA tournament.

Athletic director Kevin White, however, said that the positive test “will end our 2020-21 season,” meaning Duke will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

