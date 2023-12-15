North Carolina among teams that have reached out to Duke standout in transfer portal

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are balancing getting ready for their bowl game and recruiting through the transfer portal. The Tar Heels have seen their fair share of departures to the portal but have also added two key players including quarterback Max Johnson.

And they have their eyes on a few other big players as well, including a Duke running back.

Per Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the Tar Heels are one of the teams that have reached out to transfer running back Jordan Waters. The running back has heard from a handful of teams including UNC, USC, NC State, South Carolina, Memphis, Indiana and more:

Waters is coming off another impressive campaign in 2023, rushing for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was Duke’s featured back and decided to enter the transfer portal following the season.

North Carolina is expected to return the ACC’s leading rusher in Omarion Hampton but did lose a few players at the position. There’s room to add to that backfield and having two of the top running backs in the ACC would be huge for the Tar Heels.

However, Waters’ new recruitment is just beginning and there is a long ways to go before he picks his new home.

