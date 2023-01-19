North Carolina adds another 5-star recruit to top-ranked 2024 class

North Carolina continues to build out their recruiting class of 2024. On Monday, Cardinal Hayes (NY) five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson announced his commitment to the Tarheels.

Ian Jackson commits to UNC 🐏 pic.twitter.com/5XC8f3UPsv — Tar Heel Tapes (@TarHeelTapes) January 16, 2023

Jackson (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) is ranked the second-best player overall in his class behind Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson. North Carolina won out over 13 other schools that made Jackson offers, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas and Duke.

According to Inside Carolina, Jackson says the family atmosphere influenced his decision.

“(What) stood out to me (on the visit) was how much of a family everyone is there. The whole coaching staff played there, so it was cool how everybody is familiar with the program and the culture. It says a lot about UNC that all the former players and coaches come back to the school for their careers.”

Jackson is the second five-star recruit the Tarheels have landed in a month – the other being point guard Elliot Cadeau. UNC’s 2024 class is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by a big margin.

On film Jackson is a scoring phenom with an excellent mid-range jumper and thrives finishing in transition. Here’s some highlights.

Cardinal Hayes 5-Star SG Ian Jackson #2 player in nation picked NORTH CAROLINA. “The family atmosphere was better than anywhere. Right now just taking it slow and staying in 2024.” @22_captainjack pic.twitter.com/Lw5E6Rt7iF — j (@jhardy252) January 16, 2023

Tarheels fans probably shouldn’t get too comfortable with Jackson, though. He says his plan is to play one year in college then declare for the NBA Draft.

