North Bend's Farm is state tennis champion

May 30—North Bend sophomore Reagan Farm won the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state singles tennis title Saturday in Corvallis, beating three-time defending champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union.

Farm topped Dougherty 6-3, 6-1 to complete a run of four straight wins over two days at Oregon State University.

Farm's title also brought North Bend the second-place team trophy for the classification.

The championship match was a repeat of last year's final, when Dougherty beat Farm 6-3, 7-6.

Farm, the No. 2 seed, had a first-round bye and then beat Lexi Mills of St. Mary's 6-0, 6-0 and Juhree Kizziar of Sisters 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Farm topped Whitney Hedden of Marist Catholic 6-2, 6-1.

North Bend's last girl to win a state singles title was Farm's aunt, Kelcy McKenna, who won four straight from 2004-2007.

North Bend's Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson won the doubles title in 2022.

In the doubles portion of this year's tournament, Marshfield's Gwynn Button and Morgan Picatti had a first-round bye, but lost to Crook County's Haven Houseley and Delaney Engstrom 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

In the boys portion of the event, Marshfield's Peter Mathias and Connor Middendorff lost a three-set battle to Oregon Episcopal's Cyrus Grover and Elliot Yu 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Grover and Yu won one more match before losing in the quarterfinals.

Mathias and Middendorff lost their first consolation match to Crook County's Hoyt Kudiac and Caleb Decker 8-2.