Advertisement
Breaking News:

Luka, Kyrie carry Mavs past Wolves and into NBA Finals

North Bend's Farm is state tennis champion

the world, coos bay, ore.
·1 min read

May 30—North Bend sophomore Reagan Farm won the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state singles tennis title Saturday in Corvallis, beating three-time defending champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union.

Farm topped Dougherty 6-3, 6-1 to complete a run of four straight wins over two days at Oregon State University.

Farm's title also brought North Bend the second-place team trophy for the classification.

The championship match was a repeat of last year's final, when Dougherty beat Farm 6-3, 7-6.

Farm, the No. 2 seed, had a first-round bye and then beat Lexi Mills of St. Mary's 6-0, 6-0 and Juhree Kizziar of Sisters 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Farm topped Whitney Hedden of Marist Catholic 6-2, 6-1.

North Bend's last girl to win a state singles title was Farm's aunt, Kelcy McKenna, who won four straight from 2004-2007.

North Bend's Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson won the doubles title in 2022.

In the doubles portion of this year's tournament, Marshfield's Gwynn Button and Morgan Picatti had a first-round bye, but lost to Crook County's Haven Houseley and Delaney Engstrom 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

In the boys portion of the event, Marshfield's Peter Mathias and Connor Middendorff lost a three-set battle to Oregon Episcopal's Cyrus Grover and Elliot Yu 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Grover and Yu won one more match before losing in the quarterfinals.

Mathias and Middendorff lost their first consolation match to Crook County's Hoyt Kudiac and Caleb Decker 8-2.