North Bend physician murdered in 'targeted home invasion'

Aug. 6—A North Bend physician was murdered Monday morning in what police are calling a "targeted home invasion."

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Monday that police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Stanton Avenue in North Bend. The initial call reported a medical emergency.

When police arrived, they found the body of 45-year-old Craig Joshua Jackson in the home. Evidence at the scene indicated Jackson died of "homicidal violence."

Jackson was a doctor at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay. After an autopsy was completed, Frasier said Jackson died due to a gunshot to the head.

At the request of North Bend police, the Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated. Emergency responders from North Bend police, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coquille Police Department, Oregon State Police and Coos Bay Police Department responded to the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police along with assistance from the Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory and the Eugene Police Department processed the scene.

During an interview, Jackson's wife, 37-year-old Yen Zhou, told officers two men entered the home Monday morning and got into a physical confrontation with Jackson. The two men fled the scene after Jackson was shot.

Frasier said officers have no information about to release to the public about their identity or descriptions at this time. Frasier also said the crime was targeted and he does not believe there is any danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Bend Police Department at 541-756-3161.