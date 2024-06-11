Advertisement
North Beach hires Brent Wasche as new head football coach

ryan sparks, the daily world, aberdeen, wash.
Jun. 10—North Beach High School has announced the hiring of Brent Wasche as new head football coach.

Wasche, a Texas native and former North Texas student-athlete, was announced as the new head coach via social media on June 5, replacing Todd Gladsjo, who guided the Hyaks through the transition from 11-man to 8-man football over the past three seasons.

Wasche's most recent prep coaching experience was as the head coach of the Redmond (Oregon) Roughriders from 2020-24, posting a record of 10-17 in Oregon's 5A classification.

Wasche takes over a program that has gone 2-20 over the past three seasons — including a winless 0-9 campaign in 2023 — and will switch to the 1B classification in the fall.