North Beach hires Brent Wasche as new head football coach

Jun. 10—North Beach High School has announced the hiring of Brent Wasche as new head football coach.

Wasche, a Texas native and former North Texas student-athlete, was announced as the new head coach via social media on June 5, replacing Todd Gladsjo, who guided the Hyaks through the transition from 11-man to 8-man football over the past three seasons.

Wasche's most recent prep coaching experience was as the head coach of the Redmond (Oregon) Roughriders from 2020-24, posting a record of 10-17 in Oregon's 5A classification.

Wasche takes over a program that has gone 2-20 over the past three seasons — including a winless 0-9 campaign in 2023 — and will switch to the 1B classification in the fall.