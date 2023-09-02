North Augusta kicker follows in brother's footsteps, comes up big in win over Lakeside

If it weren’t for the No. 12 jersey, fans might have thought former kicker Drew Stevens was still on the North Augusta football team Friday.

The elder Stevens (who wore No. 18 in high school) is kicking for the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was his younger brother, Jack, drilling the ball between the uprights for North Augusta in Friday’s 27-17 win over Lakeside.

He hit two field goals (45 and 42 yards, respectively) and finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 on extra point attempts.

“Jack is a great kid. He works hard. He takes being a kicker very seriously and he’s always practicing. He’s got his coaches he works with and he does a tremendous job,” North Augusta coach Richard Bush said. “In high school football, or any level of football, if you’ve got a kicker, it’s a weapon. He was big tonight with two big field goals. We’re very excited to have him and we’re glad he’s on our team.”

North Augusta football coaches still expect more

It’s the third time in as many years that North Augusta has beaten Lakeside, a team that always seems to play them tough. After the Jackets scored on their first drive of the night, ending with a Beans Hunt 18-yard touchdown reception, it looked like a potential high-scoring affair.

What was a 24-7 Yellow Jacket lead at halftime, dwindled to just one score halfway into the fourth quarter. Stevens’ 42-yard field goal with 2:20 remaining in regulation would be the only North Augusta points in the second half. That's something Bush wants his team to address in practice next week.

“It’s always good to get a win, you know. Winning a football game is hard. No matter who you’re playing, no matter where you’re at, it’s always hard to win a football game,” Bush said. “You always feel fortunate when you can get out of here with a win. We’re happy with the win, but we’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do.”

North Augusta (2-1) travels to Greenwood next week, while Lakeside (1-1) heads to face Greenbrier.

