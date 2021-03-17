North Andover's Keane finds way back to domination

Mar. 17—BROOKLINE — Sebastian Keane, 18 months since walking onto the Northeastern University campus in Boston, can finally take a deep breath and bow. So can his fans.

Last Friday against UMass Lowell he looked like, well, the kid the Howlin' Huskies were supposed to be getting.

His stat line read like this:

9 innings pitched, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks, and only 102 pitches. Northeastern won, 2-0.

Keane didn't come close to walking a batter, getting a two-ball count only once the entire game.

It earned him Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week.

"That was special," said UMass Lowell coach Ken Harring. "He had no-hitter stuff. I don't remember the last time I saw a pitcher with that much command, that dominant against us. He threw all of his (four) pitches and none of them over the middle of the plate. We watched the game the next day. He was scary good."

The Keane from last Friday has been the exception rather than the rule over his six previous starts — 3-2 with a 6.91 ERA.

Not quite what everyone expected from when he decided to forego pro baseball after the Red Sox drafted him in the 11th round and went full-court press offering several hundred thousand dollars and a Pedro Martinez recruiting meeting.

There were, though, extenuating circumstances. As in real life.

Keane only got four starts last year before COVID-19 ended the spring season for all colleges and high schools.

Then this fall got all discombobulated with more COVID-19 issues, with very few outdoor workouts and scrimmages.

"It was a tough off-season in a lot of ways," said Keane. "I realize everyone went through it, but it not playing scrimmages in the fall, outdoors, is different than being inside."

When Keane took the mound in his 2021 debut against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. he struggled mightily, allowing eight runs (six earned) and 11 hits.

Start No. 2, against Old Dominion, was better, but nothing to write home about. He pitched five innings, four of which were good and one in which he allowed a grand slam and another home run.

"Wake Forest was a disaster," recalled Keane. "I couldn't get my fastball over. I was behind hitters. It was bad all the way around.

"Then against Old Dominion I walked a guy, hit a guy and next thing you know I give up a grand slam. Then I give up another home run. It happens. It's baseball."

Northeastern head coach Mike Glavine and pitching coach Kevin Cobb met with Keane upon returning home and challenged Keane.

"They told me I needed to pitch with a better mindset on the mound, to pitch like I was ticked off," said Keane. "It was great advice. I sort of pitched angry (against Lowell). And it got me locked in."

Glavine, who has been at Northeastern since 2007, taking over in 2014 as head coach, was not surprised by Keane's early struggles at the school. It apparently happens to the best of them.

"It happens way more often than people realize at the Division One level," said Glavine. "There is a huge adjustment from high school for pitchers and hitters. Most pitchers bring two pitches, maybe one, and that's not enough.

"I have to remind myself too, and I went back and looked at (Aaron) Civale's numbers his first year," said Glavine, referring to his 2016 third-round pick with the Indians, currently in the starting rotation. "What was Aaron like? What did we do with him? The early struggles, figuring it out, are normal."

Though there was one start last March, Keane's last before COVID-19 set in, against Florida Atlantic University, that caught Glavine's eye.

Keane went seven innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven in a 6-1 win.

"They were a regional team the year before. FAU is a tough place to play. And this was for the series win," recalled Glavine. "And he dominated with his fastball, belt high. They couldn't get to it.

"After the game Coach (John) McCormack couldn't remember a freshman coming in and dominating a game like Sebastian," said Glavine. "He was ready to take off after that. And then our season ended."

The silver lining was that Keane had more time to add to his repertoire heading into this season, perfecting his curveball and changeup, to go with his 95 mph fast ball and strong slider.

Keane's work ethic is second to none. He says he constantly scours the Internet, watching pro pitchers and their grips and arm angles.

"I saw the way (Tampa Bay's) Tyler Glasnow was gripping the ball on his changeup and I'm throwing it one hundred percent better," said Keane.

Keane gets the ball next on Saturday against Villanova.

"I'm at my best when I'm using all four of my pitches and staying ahead of hitters," said Keane. "It was a great start (against Lowell), but it was only one start. I have to do it again ... and then again."

Yup, Sebastian Keane is back and, maybe, better than ever.

You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.

NAHS pitchers commit to Northeastern

There might need to be a bus route that goes from North Andover High to Northeastern University pitching mound in Brookline.

Because 2019 NAHS grad Sebastian Keane is the first of what appears to be three scholarship pitchers that graduated from NAHS and pitched for the Northeastern baseball program.

Here are the two, currently on North Andover, who have committed to the Howlin' Huskies.

Brett Dunham, NAHS senior

From baseball coach Todd Dulin: "He looks like a man this year, filled out, physically imposing. Always a big strong kid, but he's been doing the extra work, driven and motivated kid. His fastball won him games as a sophomore. We're hoping for that breaking pitch to be more consistent, the next step in his evolution. He's working on a nice changeup, complementing his fastball. He has become more of a pitcher."

Ryan Griffin, NAHS junior

From coach Dulin: "He's an athletic 6-foot-5, very natural and fluid delivery. He's lanky and improving on his core strength. The ball really flies out of his hand. He's starting to understand his mechanics better and figuring things out. He has a fastball and curveball. As he gets stronger, he is going to be exciting to watch."