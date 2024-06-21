The North Americans Racing the 2024 Tour de France

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

The 2024 Tour de France starts on Saturday in Florence, Italy, and while we’re still waiting for every team’s start list to be announced, we have a pretty good idea which North Americans will be on the starting line. There should be few surprises as to who’s making the cut, and all of them will have chances to make an impact.

Here’s a look at the North Americans competing in the 2024 Tour de France:

Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)

Premier Tech is a Canadian company, so it’s nice to see the team staying true to its identity by bringing three Canadians to the 2024 Tour de France. Boivin will be starting his fourth Tour in a row this year, and while he’s never recorded a high stage finish of his own, the 35-year-old is the exactly kind of selfless, strong, and experienced support rider a team needs while hunting for stage wins. If Israel-Premier Tech leaves the Tour with a stage victory (or two), expect Boivin to have played a role in making it happen.

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

Gee exploded onto the scene in last year’s Giro d’Italia, where the Canadian scored six top-5 stage finishes including second-places finished on four stages in the Italian grand tour. It was only his first grand tour, but the then-25-year-old’s career also finished second overall in the Giro’s Points and King of the Mountains Classifications.

All those second-place finishes seem to have inspired the Canadian heading into 2024: he took the first WorldTour victory of his career by winning Stage 3 at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné–then hung around the top of the General Classification to finish third overall. But don’t expect him to shoot for a high GC finish at the Tour de France; he’s hunting for the stage victories that eluded him in last year’s Giro. And given the way he’s been riding, we won’t be surprised if he wins more than one.

Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech)

Houle has started and finished every edition of the Tour de France since 2019. At first he was purely a domestique, riding on behalf of his GC captains at Astana. But then he moved (along with Premier Tech, who formerly sponsored Astana) to Israel-Premier Tech and was offered more opportunities to ride for himself.

Well, he took full advantage in 2022, when he scored a breakaway stage win (in the Pyrenees, no less) on Stage 16–just a few days after finishing third on Stage 13. The 33-year-old will get more chances this year, and his experience will prove invaluable to guys like Gee, who’s riding his first Tour de France and looks to be the cornerstone of the team’s opportunistic plans.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Even though he’s only 24-years-old, Jorgenson will be starting his third Tour de France this year, and his first since transferring from Movistar to Visma-Lease a Bike during the off-season. The kid from Idaho impressed everyone during his first two Tours, racing aggressively in pursuit of stage wins, coming close to winning a stage on multiple occasions.

But he’s reached new heights with Visma. First, he won Paris-Nice in early-March, defeating riders like Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel to take the biggest win of his still-young career. A few weeks later he won Dwars door Vlaanderen, a cobbled semi-Classic in Belgium. But his biggest breakthrough came at the Critérium du Dauphiné in early-June, where he raced like a Tour de France contender, riding consistently throughout the entirety of the 8-day stage race and almost stealing the overall victory from Roglič on the final stage.

He’s heading to the Tour in support of Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard. But if Vingegaard proves to be less competitive than the team hopes, Jorgenson could be given a chance to ride for himself–whether that means shooting for a high GC finish or a stage win we don’t exactly know. No matter what, Jorgenson is the most exciting rider American fans have had to root for in a while, someone who looks to have the makings of a future Tour de France champion.

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Jorgenson’s arrival has made it easy to overlook Kuss, the American who won last year’s Vuelta a España and spent the past several seasons as the most valuable mountain domestique in the sport. And that’s not an exaggeration: the 29-year-old helped Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard win the last two Tours de France and Slovenia’s Primož Roglič win three Vueltas a España and one Giro d’Italia–while taking a couple of stage wins (at the Vuelta in 2019 and at the Tour in 2021) for himself along the way.

Kuss has had a rather anonymous start to his season, but that’s usually been the case. As someone who prefers training to racing, he always saves his best for the grand tours. Like Jorgenson, he’ll once again start the Tour as Vingegaard’s mountain lieutenant, but he should be ready to ride for himself–or Jorgenson–if the team asks him to.

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)

Quinn turned 24 in early-May and the American celebrated by winning the national road race championships in Charlestown, West Virginia nine days later. He then took his new stars-and-stripes jersey to the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he raced well enough throughout the week to have probably earned himself a spot on EF’s roster for the Tour de France.

This will be only the second grand tour of the American’s career, but we don’t expect the event to be too big for him. If he makes his team’s roster, expect to see him feature in a few breakaways, possibly as one of the riders looking to take an early lead in the Tour’s King of the Mountains competition during the Tour’s hilly opening weekend.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

Powless will be starting his fifth Tour de France on Saturday, and he’s raced all of them with EF Education-EasyPost. The 27-year-old’s best Tour finish was twelfth overall in 2021, and last year he spent twelve days in the polka dot jersey as the leader of the Tour’s King of the Mountains competition.

This year we’d love to see Powless commit to winning a stage, which means not worrying about the GC standings or wasting energy chasing KOM points early in the Tour. He needs to sit down with the race bible, identify three or four stages that suit him the best, and then make those stages the focus of his entire Tour de France, essentially racing them like a series of one-day races–with long, hard training rides in between. With that kind of approach, he’s a good bet to take EF Education’s first Tour de France stage victory since 2022.

