🗞 North American Soccer Weekly News Roundup

Its been another jam-packed week of news in the North American soccer world. Let's dig into some of the biggest stories.

USMNT name squad selection for Copa América preparation friendlies

The U.S. Men's National Team has made their roster selection for summer friendlies against Colombia and Brazil ahead of the 2024 Copa América in July.

The roster to start a busy summer stateside



Full Details »

San Diego FC linked to big-name European footballers

San Diego FC are set to join Major League Soccer for the start of the 2025 campaign, and they are already being linked to some big names in Europe.

Firstly, the new MLS entrants are said to be in 'advanced talks' with Mexico international Chucky Lozano, while Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has also been mentioned as a potential big first splash for the southern California club.

Inter Miami stars will not travel for Vancouver Whitecaps clash

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez have all not traveled to Vancouver for Inter Miami's clash with the Whitecaps this weekend, sparking major controversy over the hosts' decision to ratchet up the ticket prices ahead of the game.

The star trio is said to be uninjured, and only staying back Miami for 'rest purposes'.

Emma Hayes begins USWNT tenure

Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will begin her tenure as the head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team after wrapping up the London club's fifth straight FAWSL title.

Hayes will lead the Stars and Stripes into the Olympics this summer in Paris.

“The realities are the rest of the world do not fear the USA in the way that they once did," Hayes said. "It's our job to grasp, quite quickly, what we need to do to get close again to [championship] levels.”

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Subaru Park through 2026, with an option to extend through 2027.

The Jamaican is the only player to win MLS Goalkeeper of the Year on three separate occasions and is a four-time MLS All-Star, and a has been selected for the MLS Best XI three times.

Antonee Robinson wins Fulham player of the season

United States international Antonee Robinson has been named Fulham's player of the season after a fan-vote.

“I feel a lot more confident in myself,” he said. “I can do well at this level. There are things I still need to work on, which Marco [Silva] has been really good with me about. A lot has improved, but mainly it is just a bit more experience, maturity and feeling comfortable in the league.”