🗞 North American Soccer News Roundup

As we head into a busy summer, the news stories in North American soccer are starting to heat up. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest from the last week.

USMNT announce Copa América 2024 squad

Ahead of next week’s much-anticipated Copa América tournament in the United States, Gregg Berhalter has named his full 26-man squad.

Our 26 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iUYFS4wGni — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 14, 2024

FC Dallas part ways with Nico Estévez

FC Dallas parted ways with manager Nico Estévez this week. Dallas sat second from the bottom in the Western Conference at the time of the decision, with just 14 points from 16 matches in the 2024 campaign.

“A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season,” Dallas president Dan Hunt said. “We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club.”

Leo Messi reveals Inter Miami will be his last club

Lionel Messi has revealed that he believes Inter Miami will be his final club. The Argentine is under contract with the south Florida outfit through the 2025 campaign, and could very well hang up the boots at that time.

“Inter Miami will be my last club, yes,” Messi said in an interview this week. “As of today, it’s gonna be my last one.”

Feyenoord ‘finalizing’ deal to sign from Philadelphia Union

Dutch giants Feyenoord have reportedly finalized a deal to sign Philadelphia Union star Julian Carranza, according to the Athletic.

The 24-year-old has 43 goals and 20 assists in 95 appearances after arriving in Philly from Inter Miami.

Brenden Aaronson set for Leeds United return

United States international Brenden Aaronson is set to return to Leeds United for the 2024/25 season after a loan spell at Union Berlin, according to reports.

According to Aaronson, a positive conversation with Leeds boss Daniel Farke lead to the decision.

A positive conversation with head coach Farke reassured Aaronson his feeling that he should return was correct.

“It was an awesome conversation,” Aaronson said. “The role he sees me playing, the games he watched of me, how I fit into the team, and, importantly, the things I can get better at.”