🗞 North American Soccer News Roundup

Another week, another set of interesting news stories around North American soccer. Let’s dig into some of the biggest.

Giorgos Giakoumakis aims criticism at MLS

FBL-MEX-GRE-CRUZ-AZUL-GIAKOUMAKIS-1718991731.jpg

Giorgos Giakoumakis did not shy away from leveling harsh criticism at Major League Soccer after making a big money move to Liga MX giants Cruz Azul.

“For me I love to work for these teams, to play for these teams because the expectations are high,” he said. “Your motivation has to be always there. And it’s not okay to lose sometimes. That’s a bad thing in MLS, it’s okay to lose some games — and I hate it.”

Frankie Amaya ‘nearing’ multi-million dollar move to Liga MX

New-York-Red-Bulls-v-Los-Angeles-Galaxy-1718992143.jpg

New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya is set to depart for Liga MX, according to The Athletic. The 23-year-old is said to be close to joining Liga MX side Toluca.

The deal will reportedly each as high as $4 million as Amaya has excelled for the Red Bulls since joining the club in 2021.

Kei Kamara ties Landon Donovan for second all-time leading MLS goalscorer

MLS legend Kei Kamara bagged his 145th goal this week, scoring a late equalizer for LAFC against Austin, and made history in the process.

The goal saw Kamara join Landon Donovan in second place on the MLS all-time goalscoring charts.

USWNT drop to record-low place in lates FIFA ranking

South-Korea-v-United-States-1718992629.jpg

The United States Women’s National Team dropped to fifth in the latest FIFA ranking, their worst placement since FIFA began ranking women’s teams in 2003.

Before 2024, the U.S. women had never been ranked worse than second in the world, but they have now fallen three places in six months.

Houston Dynamo finalize club-record signing

FBL-GREECE-SPORTS-FOOTBALL-1718992753.jpg

Houston Dynamo signed forward Ezequiel Ponce for a reported club-record deal from AEK Athens, the club announced this week.

The Argentine excelled with the Greek side last season, scoring 16 goals in 38 appearances before making the move to MLS this summer.

However, Ponce will not be eligible to debut until after the summer transfer window opens on July 18.