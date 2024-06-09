North American Sand Soccer Championship awards underway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The North American Sand Soccer Championship awards are underway at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront until 4 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s Championship Day! Today is the day they show up for medals and trophies,” said Lauren Bland, Hampton Roads Soccer Complex Executive Director.







For the 30th Anniversary of NASSC, Bland said over 800 soccer teams signed up to compete.

“We have 50 more teams which means 500 more athletes, about 1,000 more hotel room nights. The boardwalk is busy,” said Bland.

Matt Whalen, NASSC Operations and U.S. Open Director, has seen the soccer championship grow over the past three decades.

“It started with one block and about 25 teams, explained Whalen. “We have teams from Central South America and Canada. We have folks that have come over from Europe.”

Over 60 soccer fields line the beach for 30 blocks.

“The only way we can make it bigger is if we keep buying more equipment and send it [that] way North. This year, we added two more fields already, so we have 66 fields out here including two stadiums,” said Bland. “I’d project our hotel room night pickup to be closer to the 9,000 mark. The City of Virginia Beach will do a post event survey. [NASSC] We’ll send them our hotel data.”

