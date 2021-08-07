NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes learn opponents for NAHL Showcase

Aug. 7—The Odessa Jackalopes learned their schedule for the opening four games for the season as the North American Hockey League unveiled the full schedule for NAHL Showcase Friday.

The event is scheduled to take place Sept. 15-18 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota

The Jacaklopes will open the season Sept. 15 against the Chippewa Steel at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, with a game against the Springfield Jr. Blues scheduled for the following day.

Odessa will face the Maryland Black Bears Sept. 17 and wrap up the showcase with a game against the Jamestown Rebels Sept. 18.

The team plays its first home game Oct. 28 against the Lone Star Brahmas at the Ector County Coliseum.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related