North America Adhesives and Sealants Market to Hit USD 19.35 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Top companies covered in North America adhesives and sealants market report are Henkel Corporation (Düsseldorf, Germany), Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland), H.B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.), Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany), RPM International Inc. (Ohio, U.S.), Dow (Michigan, U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany), Arkema (Colombes, France), Pecora (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Momentive (New York, U.S.), MBCC Group (Mannheim, Germany), PPG Industries (Pennsylvania, U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.) and other key players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Adhesives and Sealants Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 19.35 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2 % between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "North America Adhesives and Sealants Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 14.00 billion in 2020.

The availability of sustainable and greener adhesives positively promotes its market since it is safe for people's health and the environment. The increasing consumption of such products reduces the carbon footprint and contributes to the overall sustainability in different packaging applications, such as bottle labeling, paper lamination, and carton sealing. Moreover, water-based adhesives, such as animal glue and LD Davis, are extremely safe for food packaging. These water-based adhesives are made of gelatins that are used in the pharma industry to make capsules. Thus, the market is expected to rise during the foreseeable years.


COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic has caused irregularity in supply and demand. Manufacturers faced loss, as there was a decline in refurbishment and renovation activities during the outbreak. Construction and automotive business were halted due to the unavailability of the working force and lack of raw materials. However, the market is expected to regain its momentum during the forecast period, as many nations can curb the spread of the virus.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576


List of Key Players Profiled in the Market for North America Adhesives and Sealants

  • Henkel Corporation (Düsseldorf, Germany)

  • Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

  • H.B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany)

  • RPM International Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Dow (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany)

  • Arkema (Colombes, France)

  • Pecora (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Momentive (New York, U.S.)

  • MBCC Group (Mannheim, Germany)

  • PPG Industries (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Other Key Players


Market Segmentation:

By the adhesive technology, the market is divided into the water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive. By application, the market is segmented into paper packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather and footwear, and others.

Based on application, the paper packaging segment held a major market share as adhesives play a major role in packaging applications. It is needed to manufacture books, and toilet roils magazines, tissues, and many other such products. Additionally, adhesives are used to manufacture rigid packs from carton board, sticking labels on packaging boxes. All this is extensively used in almost all industries to ship their products.

Lastly, based on region, the market is divided into the U.S. and Canada.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576


What does the Report Provide?

The market report for North America adhesives and sealants provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth.


Key Driving Factor

Rising Automotive Sector to Drive Market Growth

The rising disposable income has increased the demand for passenger cars, which positively promotes adhesives and sealants market growth as car manufacturers use sealants to protect the vehicle's surface and provide a glossy effect. Moreover, the use of adhesives in the construction sector is also promoting the market growth. Such adhesives are required in wide applications such as fixing roof tiles, adhering to ceramic tiles, and drywall laminations. Additionally, the growing demand for wood houses and flooring in the U.S and its use in nonstructural and structural bonding is fueling the market growth.

On the contrary, some adhesives are considered dangerous as they are volatile. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that prolonged exposure to a high VOC concentration causes nose and eye irritation, headache, breathing difficulties, and long-term damage to the kidney and liver.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576


Regional Insights

Growing Awareness about Sustainable Packaging in the U.S. to Fuel the Market

North America adhesives and sealants market share in the United States stood at USD 11.88 billion in 2020. In North America, demand for adhesive is rising owing to the inclination towards flexible packaging. Additionally, demand for recyclable products has increased in the region. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in the year 2019, the number of recycled packaging containers was 53.9 percent. Apart from its use in the packaging industry, growing demand from construction, automotive & transportation, packaging, and electronics industries, will augment the market growth in the U.S. in foreseeable years.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their position by expanding their services and launching new products in the market. For instance, In February 2021, H.B. Fuller announced the launch of high-performance adhesives with Swift tak 5730 grade. It will help to create a safe consumer experience, and it is compatible with fast-moving machines. Moreover, other key players are adopting proactive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and facility expansion to favor the market's growth in the forthcoming years.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Recent Industry Developments – Policies, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on North America Adhesives and Sealants Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Challenges & Opportunities in COVID-19 outbreak

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

  • North America Adhesives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Technology (Volume) (Value)

        • Water-based

        • Solvent-based

        • Hot-melt

        • Reactive

        • Others

      • By Application (Volume) (Value)

        • Paper & Packaging

        • Building & Construction

        • Woodworking

        • Consumer/DIY

        • Automotive & Transportation

        • Leather & Footwear

        • Others

TOC Continued…!


Key Industry Development

  • April 2021: H.B. Fuller announced the launch of flexible packaging in the market. It came up with two compostable adhesive solutions, the Flextra Evolution brand, including SF1000CP/XR2000CP and WB1200CP/XR2200CP solutions.


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Adhesive [Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear)], By Sealant [Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Emulsion, Polysulfide), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Adhesive Tape Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pressure-Sensitive, Water-Activated, Heat-Sensitive, Others), By Adhesion Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Others), By Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), By Base Material (Paper, Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Packaging) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, Radiation), By Application (Tapes, Label, Graphics, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.