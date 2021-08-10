North America Adhesives and Sealants Market to Hit USD 19.35 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in North America adhesives and sealants market report are Henkel Corporation (Düsseldorf, Germany), Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland), H.B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.), Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany), RPM International Inc. (Ohio, U.S.), Dow (Michigan, U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany), Arkema (Colombes, France), Pecora (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Momentive (New York, U.S.), MBCC Group (Mannheim, Germany), PPG Industries (Pennsylvania, U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.) and other key players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Adhesives and Sealants Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 19.35 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2 % between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "North America Adhesives and Sealants Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 14.00 billion in 2020.

The availability of sustainable and greener adhesives positively promotes its market since it is safe for people's health and the environment. The increasing consumption of such products reduces the carbon footprint and contributes to the overall sustainability in different packaging applications, such as bottle labeling, paper lamination, and carton sealing. Moreover, water-based adhesives, such as animal glue and LD Davis, are extremely safe for food packaging. These water-based adhesives are made of gelatins that are used in the pharma industry to make capsules. Thus, the market is expected to rise during the foreseeable years.





COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic has caused irregularity in supply and demand. Manufacturers faced loss, as there was a decline in refurbishment and renovation activities during the outbreak. Construction and automotive business were halted due to the unavailability of the working force and lack of raw materials. However, the market is expected to regain its momentum during the forecast period, as many nations can curb the spread of the virus.

Story continues





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576





List of Key Players Profiled in the Market for North America Adhesives and Sealants

Henkel Corporation (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany)

RPM International Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

Dow (Michigan, U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany)

Arkema (Colombes, France)

Pecora (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Momentive (New York, U.S.)

MBCC Group (Mannheim, Germany)

PPG Industries (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.)

Other Key Players





Market Segmentation:

By the adhesive technology, the market is divided into the water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive. By application, the market is segmented into paper packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather and footwear, and others.

Based on application, the paper packaging segment held a major market share as adhesives play a major role in packaging applications. It is needed to manufacture books, and toilet roils magazines, tissues, and many other such products. Additionally, adhesives are used to manufacture rigid packs from carton board, sticking labels on packaging boxes. All this is extensively used in almost all industries to ship their products.

Lastly, based on region, the market is divided into the U.S. and Canada.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576





What does the Report Provide?

The market report for North America adhesives and sealants provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth.





Key Driving Factor

Rising Automotive Sector to Drive Market Growth

The rising disposable income has increased the demand for passenger cars, which positively promotes adhesives and sealants market growth as car manufacturers use sealants to protect the vehicle's surface and provide a glossy effect. Moreover, the use of adhesives in the construction sector is also promoting the market growth. Such adhesives are required in wide applications such as fixing roof tiles, adhering to ceramic tiles, and drywall laminations. Additionally, the growing demand for wood houses and flooring in the U.S and its use in nonstructural and structural bonding is fueling the market growth.

On the contrary, some adhesives are considered dangerous as they are volatile. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that prolonged exposure to a high VOC concentration causes nose and eye irritation, headache, breathing difficulties, and long-term damage to the kidney and liver.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576





Regional Insights

Growing Awareness about Sustainable Packaging in the U.S. to Fuel the Market

North America adhesives and sealants market share in the United States stood at USD 11.88 billion in 2020. In North America, demand for adhesive is rising owing to the inclination towards flexible packaging. Additionally, demand for recyclable products has increased in the region. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in the year 2019, the number of recycled packaging containers was 53.9 percent. Apart from its use in the packaging industry, growing demand from construction, automotive & transportation, packaging, and electronics industries, will augment the market growth in the U.S. in foreseeable years.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their position by expanding their services and launching new products in the market. For instance, In February 2021, H.B. Fuller announced the launch of high-performance adhesives with Swift tak 5730 grade. It will help to create a safe consumer experience, and it is compatible with fast-moving machines. Moreover, other key players are adopting proactive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and facility expansion to favor the market's growth in the forthcoming years.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Regulatory Analysis Latest Technological Advancement Recent Industry Developments – Policies, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on North America Adhesives and Sealants Market Supply Chain Challenges Challenges & Opportunities in COVID-19 outbreak Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

North America Adhesives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Technology (Volume) (Value) Water-based Solvent-based Hot-melt Reactive Others By Application (Volume) (Value) Paper & Packaging Building & Construction Woodworking Consumer/DIY Automotive & Transportation Leather & Footwear Others



TOC Continued…!







Key Industry Development

April 2021: H.B. Fuller announced the launch of flexible packaging in the market. It came up with two compostable adhesive solutions, the Flextra Evolution brand, including SF1000CP/XR2000CP and WB1200CP/XR2200CP solutions.





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market-105576





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Adhesive [Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear)], By Sealant [Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Emulsion, Polysulfide), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Adhesive Tape Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pressure-Sensitive, Water-Activated, Heat-Sensitive, Others), By Adhesion Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Others), By Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), By Base Material (Paper, Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Packaging) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, Radiation), By Application (Tapes, Label, Graphics, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



