North Allegheny ends McDowell's hopes quickly in PIAA 6A football quarterfinals

WEXFORD – Before McDowell could even discuss adjustments on defense Friday night in the PIAA 6A football quarterfinals, North Allegheny was off and running with a multiple-touchdown lead Friday.

The Tigers didn't relent until the mercy rule was in effect for a 41-7 home victory.

North Allegheny (12-1) moves on to the semifinals against Harrisburg, which rallied to beat Manheim Central 34-28 in overtime to win the District 3 championship.

Logan Kushner threw for three touchdowns and ran for one during the early assault on the McDowell defense. After standout Khyrin Boyd returned the opening kickoff 77 yards to the McDowell 12, Kushner ran for a quick touchdown.

After a quick McDowell drive, Kushner launched a 66-yard touchdown pass to Boyd and it was 14-0 Tigers less than four minutes into the game.

After two more scoreless McDowell drives, Kushner had back-to-back touchdown passes to Evan Lyon of 29 and 33 yards to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

The Tigers then ran a trick play to make it 35-0 as Boyd took a reverse pitch 25 yards for the touchdown.

Kushner threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 6-for-9 passing, while Lyon had three catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Liam Flaherty added 90 yards on 16 carries, most of which took place in the second half as the Tigers started running the clock.

McDowell (8-5) scored in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout as Stephon Porter scored on a 1-yard run in the wildcat formation. He took over under center when standout Blayze Myers left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. Myers ran for 46 yards on eight carries and threw for 115 yards on 14-for-26 passing.

