North Allegheny beats Wilson in overtime in PIAA boys lacrosse playoffs

North Allegheny ended Wilson’s lacrosse season by beating the Bulldogs 9-8 in overtime in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys playoffs on Tuesday at West Lawn.

A second-half comeback was nearly completed after the Bulldogs (14-4) took their first lead of the game, 7-6, with 6:46 remaining.

Even though the Tigers (15-8) had given up their 5-1 lead, they answered right back scoring a game-tying goal with 1:46 on the clock. Less than a minute later, they regained an 8-7 lead with 54 seconds left.

The Bulldogs regrouped and with 3 seconds remaining, senior Cohen Renninger scooped up a loose ball and scored, forcing overtime.

In the sudden-death overtime, North Allegheny’s Nick Sichak picked up a loose ball in a scuffle in front of the Bulldogs’ goal and scored 48 seconds into the extra period.

North Allegheny’s Nick Sichak emerges from a scrum in front of the net during sudden-death overtime and shoots the ball past Bulldog goalie Thatcher Swatchick in an opening-round victory in the PIAA playoffs Tuesday at George Mack Stadium in West Lawn. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“The guys did a heck of a good job to come back and even get it to overtime,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Shaeffer said. “A couple of mental errors late and that was the difference. They had so much heart to get that game to overtime to score with three seconds left. Just tremendously proud of my guys.”

To start the game, the District 7 runner-up Tigers hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the first.

Within the first minute of the second quarter, Ben Rada got the Bulldogs on the board. However, North Allegheny scored two more goals to lead 5-1 at halftime.

“It took us a while to get into the gritty, tough play that we typically play,” Shaeffer said. “We went down early because of it.”

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs settled in as sophomore Luke Azzanesi scored an unassisted goal with 8:15 left.

After another Tigers goal, Carter Brensinger was assisted by Renninger to cut the deficit to 6-3 going into the fourth.

“In the fourth quarter, we started to find that juice,” Shaeffer said. “Guys started to make a few plays, the energy started building and that’s the recipe for a comeback.”

Wilson went on a 4-0 run to start the fourth.

Wilson’s Nolan Moyer shoots and scores to tie the match at 6 during an opening-round overtime loss to North Allegheny in the PIAA playoffs Tuesday at George Mack Stadium in West Lawn. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Brensinger scored the first two goals before Nolan Moyer tied the game with 7:28 left.

Only 42 seconds later, Renninger scored his first goal which gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.

For Wilson, Brensinger finished with three goals and one assist, Renninger had two goals and one assist and Azzensi had one goal and one assist.

The Bulldogs won Berks County championship and the District 3 Class 3A title this season.

“I love this team and love this senior class,” Shaeffer said on this being his team’s last game together. “It’s been a great honor to coach this team and this group of kids is outstanding. They care so much and put so much work in… Very thankful for this senior class and what they’ve done for this program.”

North Allegheny plays Radnor (18-5) in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Radnor, the District 1 third-place finisher, beat District 3 third-place finisher Hempfield 18-7 on Tuesday.