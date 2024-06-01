North Alabama natives take the field in Division III College World Series with Birmingham-Southern

(WHNT) — A historic season continued on Friday for the Birmingham-Southern baseball team; the Panthers took the field in the Division III College World Series on the same day that their school closed their doors forever.

Two of the players on the Panthers’ roster are from North Alabama; senior Owen Stephens from Huntsville and Barrett Brown who’s a sophomore from East Limestone both are suiting up for the Panthers at the World Series.

News 19 caught up with Brown’s father Brent ahead of the Panthers’ opening contest in Ohio and Brent said how proud he is not only of his son but the entire Panthers team for facing adversity head-on throughout the season and this historic postseason run.

“Barrett has learned the best life circumstances. He may not get that piece of paper from Birmingham-Southern that says majoring in business minor in marketing but he’s majoring in perseverance, and patience and overachieving and that’s something that the classroom can’t educate on,” Brown said. “We all know life’s not fair but this moment is teaching him to overcome and not to get down and feel all poor, pitiful me. They each looked themselves in the mirror and made a decision and said ‘hey this is what we’re stuck with and we’re gonna make the most of it’ and fortunately they have.”

A late rally against Salve Regina wasn’t enough to come back from an early deficit and the Panthers lost their opening game 7-5, but the World Series is double elimination so Birmingham-Southern will now play at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in an elimination game.

