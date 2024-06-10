North Alabama baseball and softball players earn ASWA honors

(WHNT) — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) announced their postseason honors for baseball and softball, and multiple North Alabama athletes landed on those lists.

CLASS 7A:

Player and pitcher of the year: Bob Jones’ Braden Booth

Hitter of the Year: Bob Jones’ Zack Johnson

Coach of the Year: James Clemens Johnny Johnson

CLASS 6A:

Baseball hitter of the year: Hartselle’s JoJo Williamson

Softball player of the year: Athens’ Morgan Stiles

Softball coach of the year: Athens’ Travis Barnes

CLASS 5A:

Pitcher of the year: Russellville’s Jacey Moore

CLASS 4A:

Baseball player of the year: Brooks’ Christian Chatterton

Baseball hitter of the year: North Jackson’s Carson Smith

Softball coach of the year: Brooks’ Kathryn Montgomery

CLASS 3A:

Player of the year: Lauderdale County’s Miles Edwards

CLASS 2A:

Baseball coach of the year: Red Bay’s Donovan Hand

Softball hitter of the year: Pisgah’s Madeline Flammia

CLASS 1A:

Player of the Year: Skyline’s Olivia Treece

Coach of the year: Slade Bellomy

Bob Jones’ Braden Booth and Zack Johnson, Hartselle’s JoJo Williamson, Brooks’ Christian Chatterton, and Lauderdale County’s Miles Edwards were all named to the ASWA Super All-State baseball team, which consists of the top 10 players regardless of position or class. Athens’ Morgan Stiles was also named to the ASWA Super All-State softball team. Congratulations to all of the athletes who also earned All-State honors.

