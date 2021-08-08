Norstrom (men) and Cardin (women) capture Kelley Half Marathon titles

Aug. 7—NEW LONDON — Whether coincidence or serendipity, it turned out Saturday that the lanyards given to the near 800 runners in the Ocean Beach John and Jessie Kelley Half Marathon provided some foreshadowing: The women's winner was actually named Jessie.

"My mom pointed out my name is right here," Jessie Cardin of Stafford Springs said, pointing to the lanyard and chuckling.

Cardin, a teacher at a private school in Massachusetts, finished sixth overall in the 59th rendition of the iconic race at Ocean Beach Park. The race was held virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Norstrom of New Britain, who ran at Central Connecticut State University, won the overall race in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 22 seconds. Cardin finished in 1:14.25.

Norstrom, who runs for the Hartford-based Heartbeat Track Club, finished in front of Grant O'Connor, Eric Blake and Tommy O'Gorman, all from West Hartford, with Williams Sanders, Marlborough; Cardin; Mark Hegarty, Springfield, Mass.; Alexander Bein, Riverside; Mark Aronow, West Hartford and Ben Lanza, Peaks Island, Maine, completing the top 10.

The top local men's finisher was Kevin Mulholland of Old Lyme (18th overall) and the top local women's finisher was Brandy Leclair of Groton (78th overall).

Cardin, 25, said she's running half marathons at the moment to train for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials. The Kelley Race came on the heels of a half marathon she ran recently in Denver.

And while many runners Saturday cursed the incline on Willetts Ave. in Waterford late in the race, Cardin said there's no comparing it to the thin air of Colorado.

"The air here is regular," she said. "I was only in Denver for three days and I could really feel it late in the race. This was fun today. It was great to have people to run with."

Norstrom, who finished without competition (runner-up O'Connor was 20 seconds back), was barely breathing hard as he crossed the finish line.

"I kind of came here to have fun," Norstrom said. "I knew there wouldn't be crazy competition. I went out and ran with some people, felt good and kind of took off. I didn't know the course coming in. Our running group, Heartbeat, usually shows up and runs this, so I could run with some teammates."

Norstrom works at Fleet Feet, a sporting goods store geared toward runners in West Hartford doing social media marketing.

"I like to do heat training and today wasn't too bad. I was feeling pretty good," he said. "My goal is to run the Hartford Marathon in October."

