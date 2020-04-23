Norris: Final 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Let me kick this off by thanking you all for your support this season and over the last few months. It’s obviously a weird draft process, unlike any we’ve seen before, so thanks for sticking with us. You've been great to me and the crew for years. It's truly appreciated.

As always, this mock is a guess as to what will happen, not what I think should happen.

Burrow should enter the NFL surrounded by nice skill position players - Joe Mixon finished the year as one of the best backs in the league, A.J. Green has been underappreciated for a decade, Tyler Boyd is an ideal slot receiver... but Burrow will be protected by a line full of question marks. Can the Bengals ever change the perception of their franchise?

2. WASHINGTON REDSKINS – EDGE Chase Young, OHIO STATE

The Falcons reportedly called about this selection. Ron Rivera is defense to his core. With top picks and big money in Da’Ron Payne, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Landon Collins among others… this better be a 49ers type defensive impact.

I’d guess 90 percent of mocks will project Okudah here. So I’ll go Brown. If it’s true, that’s an interesting dynamic of Matt Patricia prioritizing defensive line over coverage - which is different than the rest of the Patriots’ coaching tree.

I can’t get Dave Gettleman repeating “left tackle feet” out of my head. That only a handful of prospects possess them. Wirfs absolutely does, and he also has right tackle experience. A position he can lock down until sliding over to the left side?

All the buzz points to a tackle over a quarterback. Building a foundation for a passer to succeed before drafting their future quarterback.

I am less certain this is a quarterback than ever. But with the shape of the roster in a window to win right now, are you really going to potentially cap it with an adequate veteran quarterback at the wheel?

7. CAROLINA PANTHERS – CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

I believe this comes down to Derrick Brown, Jeffrey Okudah and C.J. Henderson, so in some way Detroit helps make this selection. A trade down would be ideal, as the Panthers' current defensive personnel verges on awful. They have one outside corner and one interior disruptor. On the entire roster.

It might be possible to narrow this pick down to Wirfs, Okudah, Wills, Lamb and Simmons. I could totally see Keim pounce on Simmons as he’s searched for that player since drafting Haason Reddick.

9. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – iDL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

I’m sure the Jaguars would love to see Simmons fall to them here. Kinlaw is one player I’m having a very difficult time gauging. He might go top 10, he might fall to the Jaguars at 20.

10. CLEVELAND BROWNS – T Ezra Cleveland, Browns

This is a projected trade down with the Falcons, without actually swapping picks.

I want the Jets to take a receiver here, but signs point to a tackle instead.

That’s at least four tackles off the board before the first receiver. The Raiders must surround Carr/Mariota with receivers.

Kyle Shanahan adds the fastest receiver in this class. Ruggs could be so dynamic on manufactured touches and vertically in this offense.

Keep Tom Brady inside of structure at all costs. Wills can immediately slide over and start on the right side.

A receiving trio of Sutton, Jeudy and Fant with Gordon and Lindsay in the backfield is a great setup for Drew Lock.

This is a proposed deal to move up with the Browns. Dan Quinn has Florida ties, and the team obviously has a need at outside corner.

17. DALLAS COWBOYS – EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

It does not seem like Chaisson will get to pick No. 18 if he is on the board here at 17. Across from Demarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys could bet on Chaisson, Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith, hoping one or two hit.

18. MIAMI DOLPHINS – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

If Tua makes it beyond the Chargers pick, who is taking him? It wouldn’t be shocking if the Phins are deciding between Tua and Love, with coaches, ownership and the front office all with differing opinions.

19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

The Raiders selected Trayvon Mullen in round two last season, why not pair him with his teammate?

20. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – T Austin Jackson, USC

Corner is absolutely a need, but so is some consistency along the offensive line. The NFL seems to like Jackson more than I do.

21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

The Eagles could double-dip at receiver this weekend, and with Jefferson still on the board here it’s too good of a talent to pass up.

22. Minnesota Vikings – CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Mike Zimmer is surely salivating to draft a corner, a position he historically loves to invest in. Johnson’s ball skills when in-phase really stand out.

23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – T Josh Jones, Houston

Joe Thuney playing for another team in 2020 seems to be in the cards. In this case, Jones takes over at tackle with Isaiah Wynn moving inside to guard.

24. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Even after signing Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints know this is their window. Ted Ginn is gone, Tre’Quan hasn’t developed. Reagor adds a new dimension to this offense, and a new headache for defenses to worry about.

25. MINNESOTA VIKINGS – T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Those around the Vikings have pointed to a possible end of the road for Riley Reiff at left tackle. In this scenario, Brian O’Neill shifts over to the left side and Wilson slides in on the right.

26. MIAMI DOLPHINS – C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

With left tackle and quarterback taken care of, the Dolphins can now focus on the interior to upgrade center or right guard.

27. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – DL Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

The Seahawks continue to need defensive line help, even if a name like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffin is on the roster in the next few weeks. Gross-Matos did not workout at the Combine, but I’m certain he would have drawn eyeballs if so. Plus, he has a tremendous story of conquering unfathomable obstacles during his life, something the Seahawks cite after selecting prospects every single year. Conquering adversity.

28. BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The Ravens have routinely built through the inside-out. That changed a bit defensively last year. We saw the reaction - losing to the Titans and immediately adding names like Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Adding a rangy linebacker at the second level is an injection of talent the team could use.

29. TENNESSEE TITANS – CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Despite links to Jadeveon Clowney, I’m prioritizing the need at corner. Athletic testing is limited this year, but Fulton did play 42 snaps in the slot last year and plays the ball well in the air.

30. GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

While WR is an obvious need, and Aiyuk and Mims are still on the board, currently the Packers are relying on question marks at inside linebacker.

31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Expect the 49ers to move out of this pick with no selection until the fifth round. If not, McKinney makes sense as a matchup defensive piece lining up at a variety of alignments.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – C Matt Hennessy, Temple

The Chiefs did not sign outside free agents. This pick should be devoted to helping Patrick Mahomes even more.