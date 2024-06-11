Norrie 'didn't play best tennis' in Nottingham win

Cameron Norrie recorded his first win at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday [Getty Images]

British number one Cameron Norrie says he "did not play my best tennis" after needing three sets to beat Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro in the first round of the Nottingham Open.

Norrie has struggled for form this year and was playing in his first match since he was beaten in the opening round of the French Open.

The 28-year-old needed one hour and 43 minutes to complete his 6-1 4-6 6-3 win.

At one stage it seemed like he would wrap up a quick victory after taking the first set in just 21 minutes against the world number 215.

But Norrie lost serve at 4-4 in the second as Shimabukuro forced a decider.

Norrie then broke his opponent midway through the third set and later said he "had to scrap" for the win.

"I had a disappointing clay season. I wanted to do much better in the French Open, but I think it's a positive that I get to come here and prepare better for the grass," Norrie said.

"I don't think I played my best, always that first match back on grass is not easy."

Norrie will face Jack Pinnington Jones in the second round on Thursday after the 21-year-old defeated Arthur Fery 4-6 7-5 6-3 in an all-British first-round tie.

"I want to get matches this week," Norrie added. "I'm really excited, I know I can play well on the grass."

Evans beats Stricker after overnight resumption

Earlier, Dan Evans beat Dominic Stricker of Switzerland 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the second round.

Their match resumed on Tuesday lunchtime having being suspended after the second set on Monday night due to poor light.

"The break probably came at a decent time for both of us," said Evans. "It was nice to come back out, slightly warmer than last night.

"I got through, I'm really happy, I know it's only the first round but honestly I'm delighted to just get through that."

Evans will next face fellow Briton Henry Searle who, after coming through qualifying, beat American Denis Kudla in straight sets.

There were wins too for Britain's Jake Fearnley and Charles Broom, though Jan Choinski was beaten in straight sets.